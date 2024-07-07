Julien Laurens explains the changes he expects France to make for their Euro 2024 semifinal vs. Spain. (1:26)

Thiago Alcântara on Monday announced his retirement from professional football following the expiration of his contract with Liverpool.

Sources told ESPN the 33-year-old has been sounded out to return to Barcelona, where he began his professional career, with new coach Hansi Flick, who he played under at Bayern Munich, keen to appoint him to his coaching staff. However, sources added Thiago wants to consider his next move and is not certain to accept the proposal.

The midfielder, who also played for Spain made the decision to retire after struggling with a series of injuries during his four-year stint at Anfield.

"I will always be willing to give back what I have been given and I am grateful for the time I have enjoyed it," Thiago wrote in a post on X.

"Thank you, football. And to all who accompanied me and made me a better player and person along the way."

After signing with Liverpool in 2020, Thiago made 97 appearances in his first three seasons but was left sidelined for the majority of the most recent campaign, playing just four minutes.

Liverpool finished 3rd in the Premier League in his final season, with Thiago joining Jürgen Klopp and Joel Matip in departing the club.

Thiago Alcântara has played in LaLiga, Bundesliga and the Premier League during his 15-year career. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Thiago started his professional career at Barça, where he came up through the academy, and won four LaLiga titles and the Champions League. Pep Guardiola handed Thiago his first team debut in May 2009.

The midfielder won the Champions League for a second time in 2020 with Bayern after a successful run of seven consecutive Bundesliga titles following his decision to join the side in 2013.

Thiago earned 46 Spain caps during his illustrious career, appearing twice at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Information from ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens was used in this report.