Manchester United are in advanced talks with Marseille over a loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer that would see Mason Greenwood leave Old Trafford, a source has told ESPN.

The 22-year-old forward spent last season on loan in Spain with Getafe, scoring 10 goals in 36 appearances for the LaLiga team, but had been due to return to United for preseason training this week due to his contract still having 12 months to run.

A source told ESPN that Greenwood was at United's Carrington training ground earlier on Monday to meet the new football leadership team, and a discussion was held with the focus of finding him a new club. Greenwood did not participate in training, the source added.

Greenwood has not played for United since being suspended by the club in Jan. 2022 after being arrested on suspicion of rape and assault, with Greater Manchester Police confirming the existence of "social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence."

The one-time England international was subsequently charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm with a trial date set for November 2023, before the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) dropped all charges against Greenwood in February 2023 due to "a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction."

Despite the dropping of charges against Greenwood, the player has not returned to action for United with the club instead choosing to seek a new team for him.

Mason Greenwood played for Getafe in LaLiga last season. Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Getafe had been keen to sign Greenwood on a permanent deal following his successful loan last season, but sources have said that United would want at least £20 million ($25.7m) for the player whose contract includes a 12-month option, which would be triggered by the Old Trafford club if they fail secure a permanent transfer agreement this summer.

Juventus, Atlético Madrid and Lazio all hold an interest in a permanent deal for Greenwood, but French team Marseille have now emerged as frontrunners with a source telling ESPN that the Ligue 1 side have lodged a firm offer and talks between the two clubs are progressing. At this stage, the potential fee and terms of any deal are undisclosed.