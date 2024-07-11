Ale Moreno explains how Colombia was able to survive a relentless Uruguay attack in the second half to advance to the Copa America final vs. Argentina. (1:55)

Liverpool will hold urgent talks with Darwin Núñez and the Uruguayan Football Federation (UFF), a source told ESPN, to gain a full picture of the events that resulted in the forward entering the stands and becoming involved in a physical confrontation with Colombia supporters following Wednesday's Copa América semifinal.

Núñez is facing the prospect of a suspension issued by organisers CONMEBOL, the South American Confederation, which could extend to club football if world governing body FIFA decides to intervene should CONMEBOL apply any sanction.

Colombia secured a meeting with world champions Argentina in Sunday's final in Miami by defeating Uruguay 1-0 in the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

But the postmatch incident when Núñez entered the stands to confront spectators has led to concerns that the 25-year-old could be hit with a lengthy ban for his actions.

Uruguayan newspaper El Pais has reported that the section Núñez entered also housed the friends and families of the Uruguay team, prompting Núñez to attempt to protect his family.

But a source told ESPN that Liverpool's football leadership team will make contact with Núñez as soon as time allows, factoring in the time difference between the U.K. and United States, primarily to check on his welfare and that of his family as well as attempting to ascertain the facts behind the incident.

A source said Liverpool also plan to speak to the UFF before deciding on any potential action or statement about the situation.

Liverpool are due to travel to the U.S. later this month for a preseason tour under new manager Arne Slot before starting their Premier League campaign away to Ipswich Town on Aug. 17.

Due to his involvement in the Copa América, Nunez was not expected to take part in Liverpool's tour of the U.S.