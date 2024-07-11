Herculez Gomez breaks down why he wants the U.S. to keep looking for high-profile managers if Jurgen Klopp says no. (0:56)

United States Soccer has begun reaching out to candidates to replace recently fired manager Gregg Berhalter, including making an overture to former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, but it's very unlikely that the German will take conversations further, sources have told ESPN.

Klopp, 57, has been consistent in saying that he wants to take 12 months off from management after spending nearly nine years with Liverpool. A source added to ESPN that Klopp may not manage again, and those concerns don't begin to address his likely hefty financial demands, which would be well into eight figures.

The U.S. is on the hunt for a new manager after officially relieving Berhalter of his duties Wednesday following a disappointing showing in the 2024 Copa América as the USMNT failed to advance past the group stage.

U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker said during a call with reporters Wednesday that he intends to start the search "straight away" and hopes to have a new manager in place by the September international window.

"I just want to get the best coach possible that can help the team win and whether they're from the U.S. or elsewhere, they've got to fit the profile, which is a serial winning coach, somebody that can continue to develop this potential group of players," Crocker said.

While Crocker is hoping to move the process along quickly, he's making backup plans to go with an interim coach if necessary.

"I also understand some of the challenges why that might not happen [by September]," he said. "And if it doesn't happen in my head, I know what my contingency plan would be to see through the September window with a level of consistency to make sure that there's no huge disruption and change."