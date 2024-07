Open Extended Reactions

We've reached the 2024 Copa América final! The tournament gave us jam-packed action, thrilling storylines and plenty to talk about. Now Argentina and Colombia face off in Sunday's final. Will Lionel Messi & Co. win back-to-back titles at the tournament, or will a Colombia side supercharged by James Rodríguez give the country a second Copa América?

We bring you all the highlights, updates and analysis in real time as the game unfolds.