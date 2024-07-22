Lionel Messi received a plaque from Inter Miami honouring his 45 career titles wearing a protective boot due to an injury suffered in Copa América. (0:47)

Open Extended Reactions

Lionel Messi was honoured by his MLS club, Inter Miami, following his Copa América triumph with Argentina that made him the most decorated player in history with a record 45 titles.

Ahead of Inter Miami's 2-1 league win over the Chicago Fire on Saturday at Chase Stadium, club president Jorge Mas presented Messi with a commemorative picture that had a montage of images of all the silverware the Argentina captain has won throughout his career displaying the number 45.

"Tonight, we celebrate a great milestone for our captain Leo Messi in becoming the footballer who has lifted the most trophies in the history of the sport," Mas said during the event. "And I am sure he won't stop at 45; we hope he can lift more in the future."

The special event also featured fireworks and a video highlighting the Argentina captain's biggest achievements.

Messi, 37, wore a protective boot during the ceremony having sustained a ligament injury to his right ankle during Argentina's 2-1 win over Colombia in the Copa América final.

"Thank you very much for the recognition, @intermiamicf! It was a pleasure to be able to share this moment with our people on the field," Messi wrote later on Instagram.

Messi won 35 of his 45 trophies during his 17 seasons at Barcelona, including four Champions League titles.

The Argentina international added more silverware during his two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain before joining Miami in the summer of 2023. He helped the club win its first trophy -- the 2023 Leagues Cup -- during his first season at the club.