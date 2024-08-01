Saudi Arabia have released a promotional video for their bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup. (2:03)

Saudi Arabia has included plans to construct 11 new stadiums, including one that will be built 350 metres above the ground, as part of its formal bid to stage the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Although Saudi Arabia is the only country aiming to secure hosting rights for the 2034 World Cup, having lodged its bid ahead of last October's deadline, the Middle East nation completed its formal submission to FIFA by unveiling its official bid book in Paris on Wednesday.

The most startling plans within the submission are the proposals to build a stadium above ground in Neom, a yet-to-be-built so-called 'Future City.'

While Neom is not due to be fully completed until 2039, the Saudi World Cup bid has said the 45,000-seat stadium in the city will be one of the "most distinctive and iconic stadiums in the world," built into a cliff edge within The Line, a linear smart city built above the ground.

The stadium will only be accessible to driverless vehicles and high-speed lifts. "The stadium will be situated within THE LINE -- more than 350 meters above ground," the Saudi bid book said.

"It will provide an unprecedented and exceptional experience for fans scheduled to attend tournament matches.

"Additionally, the stadium will be run entirely on renewable energy, generated primarily from wind and solar sources, marking a historic shift in stadium design, globally."

The 2034 World Cup will be a 48-team tournament staged across five cities -- Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Abha and Neom -- with eight stadiums planned in the capital Riyadh, including the proposed 92,000-capacity King Salman Stadium which will host the opening game and World Cup Final.

"Together, we are working towards materializing Saudi Arabia's dream of hosting the FIFA World Cup into a tangible reality -- as outlined within our official bid book," Saudi Arabia's Minister of Sport, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal Al Saud, said.

"These plans will combine our rich football heritage with our deep passion for the game and will ensure Saudi Arabia's success as the first nation to host a 48-team tournament in one country."

FIFA are due to confirm the 2034 World Cup host nation in late 2024. The 2026 tournament will be staged in the United States, Canada and Mexico while a combined bid from Spain, Portugal and Morocco is the only the one in the race to secure hosting rights for the 2030 World Cup.