Transfer Talk: Toney sits out as Saudi giants Al Ahli circle

TOP STORY: Toney sits out as Saudis circle

Al Ahli are in advanced negotiations to sign Brentford forward Ivan Toney, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The England international was left out of Brentford's squad for their opening Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Sunday amid ongoing uncertainty regarding his future.

Al Ahli saw a £35 million approach rejected by Brentford last week, however the Saudi outfit have earmarked the 28-year-old as a priority target this summer, which suggests that their interest will not be diminished by the rejected offer.

Brentford are under pressure to find a solution to the current situation, as Toney has just one year remaining on his current deal. Should Thomas Frank's side not facilitate his departure this summer, they risk losing their talisman on a free next year.

While Toney has previously attracted significant interest from other Premier League clubs, such as Arsenal and Chelsea, no move has come to fruition. Therefore, a move to Saudi Arabia looks the most likely conclusion.

Ivan Toney sat out Brentford's Premier League opener on Sunday amid reports of a move to Saudi Arabia. Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Newcastle United are preparing to make an approach for Barcelona winger Ferran Torres, according to Football Insider. The report reveals that Newcastle are preparing an "attractive offer" for Torres, though the 22-year-old former Manchester City star is reportedly not too eager on a return to the Premier League.

- Juventus and Crystal Palace are amongst the clubs looking to strike a loan deal for Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior, per TeamTalk. Arsenal are keen to offload the 24-year-old on a permanent basis, however, the Gunners may have to settle for facilitating a loan deal for the Poland international. It is reported that Juventus have made contact with Arsenal as Juve manager Thiago Motta looks to add a centre-back to the ranks, with Kiwior's defensive versatility appealing.

- Barcelona are eyeing up a possible move for Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, according to The Sun. The report reveals that the Spanish giants have joined Crystal Palace in the race for the 20-year-old, and Chelsea may drop their £40m valuation to ensure they can offload the youngster before the end of the transfer window.

- Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher following his failed move to Atletico Madrid, suggests Football Insider. The England international had flown to Madrid, however a move has not materialised, leaving the door ajar for Spurs to hijack the deal. Despite their interest, the report reveals that a move to Spurs remains unlikely, with the switch to Atleti still expected to go ahead.

- Paris Saint-Germain have accelerated talks with Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, according to Foot Mercato. The French giants have been keen to strike a deal for the 26-year-old and, while they have not yet made an official approach to Atalanta, this has not stopped them from engaging in talks with Lookman's entourage.