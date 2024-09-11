Rio Ferdinand sits down with Ryan Reynolds along with Hugh Jackman to ask the Wrexham co-owner how he convinces players to sign for the Welsh club. (2:10)

How does Ryan Reynolds convince players to sign for Wrexham? (2:10)

Paul Mullin celebrated scoring for Wrexham on Tuesday evening by donning a mask of Ryan Reynolds' superhero Deadpool.

Reynolds is co-owner of Wrexham with fellow actor Rob McElhenney. The journey has seen them progress to League One with back-to-back promotions, with Mullin at the forefront.

Mullin has had an injury-disrupted start to the 2024-25 season, but he started in Wrexham's 2-1 win over Salford City in the Football League Trophy on Tuesday evening.

He opened the scoring for Wrexham after just 18 minutes and marked the occasion by wearing a Deadpool mask.

Mullin features in the latest film in the series, Deadpool & Wolverine. In the movie, Mullin plays "Welshpool," an iteration of Deadpool with a Welsh flag on his chest. The movie also features a cameo from fellow striker Ollie Palmer.

Mullin, 29, signed for Wrexham in 2021 and has been integral to their success under the Reynolds-McElhenney regime.