Pumas winger César 'Chino' Huerta said that he has not given up hope of playing in the Premier League one day, after a prospective move to Liverpool fell through this summer.

The Mexico international revealed he had his "suitcase ready" to travel to Merseyside only for the deal to collapse on the final day of the transfer window in England on Aug. 30.

"There was an issue," Huerta said of his proposed move to Liverpool. "I had my suitcase ready, but it fell through because of an issue. I know it's a train that only comes once."

Huerta, 23, said that he was set to join Liverpool on a permanent transfer from Pumas and be sent on loan to another European club for the 2024-25 season as Arne Slot's team had their quota of non-European players filled.

Pumas president Luis Gonzalez admitted that "internal issues of the respective clubs" that wanted Huerta prevented the deal from being finalised.

"It had nothing to do with the club or with the player's intention, on the contrary," Gonzalez said. "They [Liverpool] recognised Huerta's qualities, but for circumstances relating to internal issues of the respective clubs that monitored him, it could not be finalised."

César Huerta has scored 10 goals in 34 appearances for Mexican side Pumas. Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images

Huerta, who started in Mexico's goalless draw with Canada in Tuesday's friendly, has a contract with Pumas until June 2025.

He is hopeful of playing in the Premier League in the future.

"I am 100% with Pumas," he said. "I know sooner or later the opportunity will come. I'm focused on Pumas and trying to do the best for the team, I know that soon I will get my chance."