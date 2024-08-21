Open Extended Reactions

Peru international Christian Cueva has been "permanently separated" from his club, Cienciano, just 48 hours after signing for the team after accusations of domestic abuse were made against him.

Cueva's wife, Pamela Lopez, said in a television interview that she had reported her husband to the police, alleging that he had physically and psychologically attacked her on repeated occasions.

Cueva, 32, had signed for the Cusco-based club on Sunday on a deal until the end of the season and had yet to make his debut.

Christian Cueva has earned 100 caps for Peru. Carlos SipÃ¡n/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

"After concluding the internal investigation process, footballer Christian Cueva has been permanently separated from the club," a club statement said on Tuesday. "This decision has been made in strict compliance with our values and to preserve the integrity of the institution."

The former Rayo Vallecano and Sao Paulo midfielder had been without a club since his contract with Saudi side Al Fateh ended in February.

Cueva, who was part of Peru's squad at the recent Copa America, has made 100 appearances for his country.