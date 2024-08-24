Sergiño Dest talks about what Mauricio Pochettino could bring to the USMNT if the Argentinian becomes manager. (1:33)

United States star Christian Pulisic has given his full approval to the potential hiring of Mauricio Pochettino as new USMNT coach, adding that the time is right for a change.

ESPN reported last week that Pochettino, a former coach of Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain ant Tottenham, has agreed to replace Gregg Berhalter, who was fired following the USMNT's group-stage exit from this summer's Copa América.

"I think it's good news," Pulisic told CBS before scoring in AC Milan's 2-1 loss to Parma on Saturday.

"I think it's time for a change, it's time for us to take another step and really improve as a team and leading up to this World Cup we need to find some good results and build some momentum leading up to that moment."

A source has told ESPN that Pochettino's situation with former club Chelsea still needs to be resolved before his appointment can be confirmed by the U.S. Soccer Federation. The Argentine coach is owed money by the Premier League club following his departure at the end of last season.

However, ESPN reported that former U.S. under-20 coach Mikey Varas will be in charge during the upcoming September international window, even if Pochettino is appointed before then.

The U.S. will host Canada in Kansas City on Sept. 7 and New Zealand in Cincinnati three days later in a pair of friendlies, but Pochettino will be given time to familiarize himself with the U.S. Soccer Federation and broader American soccer landscape.

Pochettino's potential arrival was also endorsed by U.S. defender Sergiño Dest earlier this week.

"Yeah, it is [exciting]," he told ESPN while attending this weekend's Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix. "Obviously, he's been a coach for big cubs and he's a well-known coach. That will be a nice experience to train under him.

"We'll see and hopefully it can help all of us ... to have a really great result at the 2026 World Cup, you know? Because we are the home country."

The U.S. will co-host the next World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico.