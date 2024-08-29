Open Extended Reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Champions League five times. Angel Martinez/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo left the door open to one day returning to play in the Champions League as he helped with this season's draw on Thursday.

The former Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward was presented with an award for being the all time top scorer in Champions League history, with 140 goals in the competition.

Ronaldo and Gianluigi Buffon were on stage as the first draw under the new format was revealed in Monaco.

When teased by UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin for not playing in the competition anymore, Ronaldo didn't rule out one day returning.

"I play Asian [Champions] League, don't forget that," Ronaldo said.

"For me it is a pleasure to be here. Thank you for this amazing award it means a lot to me," Ronaldo said.

"As you know, Champions League it's the highest in football. I had an opportunity, not only you know the record speaks for itself, but I don't mean that, I mean the pleasure to play that competition... it's our motivation.

"Football... you never know what's going to happen, let's see what the future brings."

He lifted the trophy five times, once with United and four times with Madrid.