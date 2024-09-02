Open Extended Reactions

As far back as 2017, Cardiff City defender Perry Ng expressed an interest in representing Singapore on the international stage -- which he qualifies for through his paternal grandfather.

More than seven years on, that dream looks much closer as he trained with the Lions for the first time on Monday.

With Singapore utilising the current international window for centralised training building towards the year-end ASEAN Championship, Ng was one of two players - alongside Japanese-born Kyoga Nakamura, who is currently a permanent resident -- to have accepted an invitation to join up with the squad as part of a "familiarisation stint".

As the National Stadium -- the Lions' impressive 55,000 capacity homeground -- loomed in the background, Ng took part in the earlier drills at Kallang Football Hub before spending the remainder of the session doing recovery work alongside a couple of other overseas-based players -- some of whom had arrived directly from the airport with their luggage in tow.

There is still plenty to be overcome before Ng is eligible to feature for Singapore, especially given the nation's law against dual citizenship means he would eventually be required to give up his British passport.

But as he embarks on a week that could be fundamental to his international prospects in the future, Ng is relishing the experience -- even if there was, expectedly, one factor he struggled with transitioning from the southeast of Wales to the Southeast Asian tropics.

"The first impressions shocked me a little bit," Ng told ESPN in a one-on-one interview. "The setup here is really good -- a first-class setup. The pitch is fantastic. The lads were intense, which surprised me a little bit.

"The heat was tough but I think we'll get used to it this week and I'm looking forward to a good week training.

"Training in front of the National Stadium just motivates you to want to do it. For me, it'll be a dream to walk out there with my family in the stands.

"They've never seen me play before live so hopefully we can make it happen soon. I'm really excited for that."

While he was born in Liverpool and has spent his entire life residing in the United Kingdom, Ng remains in touch with his Singaporean heritage.

He cites eating at Singapore's famed hawker centres as the first thing that comes to mind when recalling his previous visits, listing chicken rice and roti prata as his favourites.

And it is his trips to the country which allow him to maintain a connection to his late grandfather, who is after all the one that has made this all possible.

"We visit the temple to see my granddad and we always buy some (offerings) to burn for him," Ng revealed.

"I always feel very spiritual when I go there and it means a lot to me. Then, visiting my aunties and uncles and meeting the whole family -- I always feel at peace when I'm in Singapore and hopefully I can be here a lot more."

Ng reveals he has engaged an immigration lawyer in England to help with the process, while the FAS are providing assistance on the Singapore front.

Although Ng does not fulfil the usual requirements for Singaporean citizenship despite his heritage, it is understood that the application will be aided by the nation's Foreign Sports Talent scheme -- which has been regularly utilised over the years across a myriad of sports -- although not for football since 2008.

The FST scheme not only scouts but also facilitates migration of non-Singaporeans who have been assessed to possess the required talent to represent the nation at a high level.

Ng is hoping this trip shows a commitment that will aid his cause, for his ability speaks for itself.

Now an established campaigner in England's second-tier Championship, the 28-year-old was also named Cardiff's Player of the Season in the past two campaigns.

"I think I can bring a lot of experience," he said, when asked what he thinks he can add to the Lions.

"The Championship is a very tough league. You have to be physically and mentally very strong, so I think I bring that.

"I feel like I'm good on the ball so hopefully I can help the lads play some good football and get some success together."