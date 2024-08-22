Open Extended Reactions

Following a 20-year hiatus, the ASEAN Club Championship -- officially known as the Shopee Cup due to sponsorship reasons -- returned with a bang this midweek.

Group A action got underway on Wednesday and there was immediately no shortage of excitement delivered in the form of a shock upset, a come-from-behind win and a battling draw between two heavyweights.

Play continued on Thursday and a gap immediately appeared in Group B with the games delivering three victors, who share the early lead.

Here's what we learned from the opening round.

Sailors get firsthand taste of Murphy's law

If Lion City Sailors weren't already familiar with Murphy's law, they will certainly now know the adage that "anything that can go wrong will go wrong".

Despite putting in a competitive display, the Singapore Premier League outfit somehow found themselves on the receiving end of 3-0 defeat at the hands of Borneo Samarinda, who did admittedly give an excellent account of themselves.

Having fallen behind after just three minutes, the Sailors would go on to have two goals disallowed and also be denied by the woodwork, while they found also found themselves down to ten men early on in the second half when Rui Pires needlessly picked up two bookings within a minute.

In all fairness, Borneo also had a couple of efforts disallowed - all rightfully so - and were deserving winners, but the Sailors will certainly feel their display did not warrant an emphatic three-goal loss.

Terengganu flatter to deceive in shock loss to qualifiers

Terengganu were dramatically awarded two injury-time penalties but the second would be overturned upon VAR review -- as they fell to a shock 3-2 loss to Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng in their 2024-25 ASEAN Club Championship opener. SPORTFIVE

With Johor Darul Ta'zim opting not to participate in the tournament, it will be down to Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur City to fly the flag for Malaysia in place of the treble winners.

Terengganu were first up and, considering they were up against a team that had to go through the qualifying playoffs in Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng of Cambodia, they would have entered the home tie as heavy favourites.

Instead, they found themselves 2-0 down inside the opening 16 minutes as the visitors made a blistering start and, even after Manny Ott had pulled one back for Terengganu ten minutes after the restart, Svay Rieng would restore their two-goal advantage in the 86th minute.

Then, the drama.

As the clock ticked into injury time, Terengganu were awarded a penalty which was emphatically converted by Safawi Rasid, before appearing to win another in the final minute of the six added when Kouch Dani was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the area.

But upon VAR review, it was determined that the ball had made contact with the Svay Rieng player's back -- allowing the Cambodian outfit to hold on to an impressive win.

While Terengganu deserve credit for the fightback they mustered, losing to a team they would have been expected to comfortably beat -- on paper, at least -- will be hugely disappointing.

BGPU could have a different objective in the tournament

Having opted to rotate their starting XI, BG Pathum United would battle to a 0-0 draw with PSM Makassar in their opening match of the 2024-25 ASEAN Club Championship. SPORTFIVE

With a star-studded team and having enjoyed excellent results in continental competition in recent times, BG Pathum United were rightfully viewed as one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Nonetheless, with an arduous season ahead, perhaps BGPU will be approaching the ASEAN Club Championship differently as compared to their competitors.

In a 0-0 draw with PSM Makassar, only one player in the first XI had also started in both of the Rabbits previous two Thai League 1 outings: up-and-coming rightback Waris Choolthong.

In fact, nine players were making their first starts of the new season and there were even debuts for Ilhan Fandi, Marco Ballini and Airfan Doloh.

Before it gets said that BGPU aren't taking the tournament seriously, the team they sent out was still a formidable one -- one good enough to come away with a point against a PSM team who are no slouches themselves.

It is entirely BGPU's prerogative to prioritise the various competitions as they see fit and such an approach is hardly different to what major European clubs do when they miss out on top-tier continental competition and have to compete in the Europa League.

In players such as Ilhan, Waris and Chonnapat Buaphan, BGPU have several promising talents and the ASEAN Club Championship could just be the perfect stage for them to shine brighter and prove their worth.

Regional rivalries well and truly alive even at club level

In a passionate, football-mad region as Southeast Asia, there is no doubt that regional rivalries are well and truly alive whenever the ASEAN Championship -- involving national teams -- comes around every two years.

But if the match between Cong An Ha Noi and Buriram United is anything to go by, this could well be the case as well even in club competition.

With no love lost between neighbours Vietnam and Thailand, CAHN and Buriram combined for an enthralling encounter on Thursday -- which ultimately ended in a 2-1 triumph to the former.

There was no shortage of crunching tackles, niggly fouls and even squabbles behind play -- not dissimilar to when the respective nations face off at international level.

Unlike BGPU, Buriram fielded a near-full strength starting XI and will likely be disappointed at being unable to come away with at least a point.

Nonetheless, CAHN continued to show why they are tipped to follow in the footsteps of Hanoi FC in being the dominant force in Vietnamese football -- as their assembly of stellar names such as Nguyen Quang Hai, Vu Van Thanh and Phan Van Duc over the past couple of years contributed to an impressive upset.

Kaya have benefitted from their previous international exploits

Despite being the favourites on home soil, Kuala Lumpur City had to grind for a 1-0 win over Kaya FC-Iloilo in their opening Group B tie of the 2024-25 ASEAN Club Championship. SPORTFIVE

As the current powerhouses in Philippine football, Kaya FC-Iloilo have gained regular exposure in the AFC Champions League in recent seasons.

While they have been on the receiving ends of some comprehensive losses, they are now certainly better for the exposure.

Granted, Kuala Lumpur City aren't at the level of Yokohama F. Marinos or Ulsan HD but, as former AFC Cup finalists, the Malaysian club might have been expecting more than the 1-0 win they grinded out.

Instead, Kaya were resilient and proved tough to break down -- with the decision to deploy regular defender Park Yi-Young as an auxiliary defensive midfielder in front of the back four a masterstroke by coach Yu Hoshide.

Kaya also offered a threat of their own and, although they remain underdogs in a formidable Group B, could prove to be a significant hurdle for their more-experienced opponents throughout the tournament.

Gordon sparks Thanh Hoa's come-from-behind win

Having spent his entire professional career in Vietnam, Jamaican attacker Rimario Gordon has been a real star in V.League 1 and is currently in his second spell with Dong A Thanh Hoa.

Perhaps surprisingly, he was left on the bench against Shan United but with the hosts trailing at the break, it was no surprise that he was introduced as early as the start of the second half.

For all his technical ability, one of Gordon's best strengths is how he always gives his all to the team's cause.

And when he fearlessly threw his body towards Nguyen Thai Binh's left-wing cross despite impending contact from the charging opposition goalkeeper in the six-yard box, he not only headed home the equaliser but showed his teammates the spirit they needed to show if they wanted to begin their campaign with a win.

Thanh Hoa soon lifted and further goals from Yago Ramos and Luiz Antonio would complete a stirring fightback, but it was all started from a man who was initially left out but -- for all his years in the country -- knows how much such a result in a regional tournament would mean not just for the club, but all of Vietnamese football.