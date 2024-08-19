Open Extended Reactions

On Sunday, Hassan Sunny called time on his storied international career as he retired from Singapore duty following a two-decade stint which saw him earn 115 caps.

While Hassan may now be 40, his retirement from Lions duty still came as a surprise considering he was still the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper -- and showed no signs that his powers might be on the wane.

Just a couple of months ago, Hassan produced a stunning display despite Singapore ultimately falling to a 3-1 loss to Thailand in their final Asian qualifier for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite the victory, Thailand ultimately missed progressed to the next round of World Cup qualifying by a solitary goal -- which ultimately led to Hassan going viral in China as his 11 saves inadvertently led to them advancing at the expense of the Thais.

At club level, while Albirex Niigata (S) have had a difficult season so far despite their status as defending Singapore Premier League champions, Hassan has remained in top form and the White Swans might arguably be in a worse predicament if not for the reliable shot-stopper.

Ultimately, he felt it was time to "step aside and let the younger goalkeepers take over".

But although Singapore have traditionally had few troubles unearthing excellent options between the posts, there are several factors that suggest they will face a tough time filling his void.

Hassan Sunny regularly earned plaudits for his indomitable displays against more-illustrious opposition, such as Son Heung-Min and South Korea in the recent second round of Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

In his younger days, Hassan had a fierce competitor in Lionel Lewis - two years his senior and no slouch himself having been named the Most Valuable Player in the 2004 ASEAN Championship which was won by the Lions.

Back then, there was another viable option in Shahril Jantan -- a five time SPL champion who would have easily won more than his eight caps if not for the presence of Lewis and Hassan.

When Lewis called time on his Singapore career in 2011, Hassan looked set to be the undisputed No. 1 but injuries then allowed the promising Izwan Mahbud to force his way into the reckoning.

While they initially battled to be the Lions' first choice in goal, Hassan eventually gained a stranglehold on a starting XI berth but Izwan always shaped up as a capable back-up option and certain long-term successor.

Nonetheless, after only returning from a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury towards the end of last year, Izwan has only just completed his road to recovery -- returning to the Lion City Sailors lineup for their past three outings.

Izwan's return was held up by the emergence of his own back-up in Zharfan Rohaizad, who can also consider himself a chance to succeed Hassan but is still yet to make his international debut despite being 27.

Geylang International's Hairul Syirhan, a fellow 'youthful' prospect, is two years older and also awaiting his first cap.

Other options like Syazwan Buhari and Zaiful Nizam of BG Tampines Rovers and Hougang United respectively, who have regularly been in the third-choice periphery, are both -- like Izwan -- on the wrong side of 30 now and perhaps cannot be included in the "long-term successor" category.

Izwan Mahbud -- a one-time No. 1 for Singapore -- has long been viewed as next in line to Hassan Sunny but has only just fully recovered from a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury. Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

Regardless of who immediately gets the nod, filling Hassan's gloves will be a massive task considering he was -- at his peak -- regarded as one of Asia's best goalkeepers and among the region's leading duo alongside Thailand's Kawin Thamsatchanan, who retired from all forms of football earlier this year.

Off the field, there is also the upcoming void of a leadership figure who consistently preached professionalism and work ethic.

Renowned for his dedication to training and maintaining his body at peak condition through a strict dietary and recovery routine, Hassan was often referred to by coaches and teammates as a role model and leader.

As part of a golden crop from the National Football Academy's 1984-born intake, the 40-year-old would be an influential figure in the dressing room alongside batchmates Shahril Ishak and Baihakki Khaizan, and junior Khairul Amri -- with the close-knit quartet all members of FIFA's centurion club and combining for a staggering 535 caps.

With the other three having retired previously, Hassan's departure from the international scene marks the end of an era.

There are still leaders among the Lions, mainly captain Hariss Harun and centre-back Safuwan Baharudin but no one else, apart from winger Faris Ramli, has more than 40 caps to their names from the most recent squad selected by coach Tsutomu Ogura.

Of course, with change comes opportunity, and it can be an exciting time for Singapore as they usher in a new generation.

Nonetheless, as they bid farewell to their longstanding hero in goal, there is now a huge void to fill in more ways than one.