The unlikely career arc of Brazilian teenager Ângelo Gabriel continued when he completed a move to Saudi team Al Nassr in a reported $25 million deal on Tuesday, a year after joining Chelsea from Santos.

In the year he was on Chelsea's books after a $17 million move, Gabriel never played for the English club because he went on loan to Strasbourg -- one of the teams owned by Chelsea's American investors.

The 19-year-old was part of Chelsea's squad for the preseason tour of the United States but has left on a permanent deal to Al Nassr where he will play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ângelo Gabriel has joined Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

The move was announced a day after the Saudi transfer window shut and will help Chelsea meet financial rules in the Premier League and UEFA competitions.

Another Brazilian teenager, Deivid Washington, joined Chelsea from Santos last year around the same time as Gabriel and came close to making a permanent move to Strasbourg, but sources have told ESPN that the west London club cancelled the transfer after concerns were raised about the deal and whether it complies with competition rules.

"We wish Angelo the very best as he begins the next chapter in his career and thank him for his efforts during his time with Chelsea," the Premier League club said in a statement.

Gabriel became the youngest player in the history of Brazil's national championship at the time when he made his senior debut for Santos at 15 years, 308 days.