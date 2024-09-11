Open Extended Reactions

The third round of Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup got underway this international window.

And after two sets of fixtures, plenty can already be gleaned from what took place over the past six days.

Here, we delve deeper into what we learned from the opening two match days of the third round of Asian qualifiers.

North Korea not just here to make up the numbers

They may be one of the lowest-ranked sides in the third round of Asian qualifiers at 110th in the world and have been absent from this stage for quite some time now.

Yet, based on their opening displays, North Korea are not just here to make up the numbers.

After a narrow 1-0 loss to Uzbekistan in their campaign opener, the North Koreans produced a spirited display to hold Qatar to a 2-2 draw despite starting the second half both a man down and trailing on the scoreboard.

In torrential rain at the neutral venue of New Laos National Stadium that forced the tie to be halted at one point, North Korea showed their quality with Ri Il-Song opening the scoring with a fine individual effort before Kang Kuk-Chol grabbed what proved to be the equaliser with a sublime freekick from all of 30 yards.

Qatar's recent successes count for nothing

Despite winning the last two AFC Asian Cups, Qatar have made a poor start to the third round of Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup -- claiming just one point from two winnable ties against United Arab Emirates and North Korea. Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto via Getty Images

As champions of the past two editions of the AFC Asian Cup, Qatar have now well and truly established themselves among the continent's elite -- but they can ill afford to rest on their laurels.

Expected to vie with Iran for top spot, the Qataris are currently languishing as fifth of the six teams in Group A after a shock 3-1 defeat to United Arab Emirates was followed by an equally disappointing draw with North Korea.

With longtime captain Hassan Al-Haydos now retired, it is down to the likes of Akram Afif and Almoez Ali to lead the team forward and, while they both continue to perform individually, they may just need to grow in influence as senior players now.

In what is looking like a transitionary period for the Maroons, young prospects like Ibrahim Al-Hassan and Ahmed Al-Rawi as well as new naturalised imports such as Edmilson Junior will need to assimilate into the side as quickly as possible.

South Korea yet to settle on their strongest XI

Given his appointment back in July was greeted with much criticism, Hong Myung-Bo is already facing an uphill task as South Korea coach -- and it does not help that he is yet to figure out his first-choice starting lineup.

Of course, the likes of Son Heung-Min -- who produced a match-winning turn against Oman on Tuesday -- and Lee Kang-In pick themselves but other positions remain up for grabs.

In particular, the focal point in attack appears to be highly unsettled with Hong rotating between Joo Min-Kyu and Oh Se-Hun across the two matches. Both have performed well at club level and deserve their opportunities but perhaps South Korea would be better served if either had an extended run in order to find some continuity.

The lone striker role has always been an important one for the Taegeuk Warriors as it allows Son, Lee and Hwang Hee-Chan to play off a target man in the final third. Should Joo or Oh not grab their chance with both hands, Cho Gue-Sung -- absent this time around -- may soon be the starting No. 9 once more.

Numerical disadvantages strangely hardly an issue

Despite losing centre-back Rebin Sulaka for a last-man foul as early as the second minute, Iraq somehow managed to hold out for a 0-0 draw with Kuwait in the Asian qualifiers on Tuesday. YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images

North Korea managed a draw with mighty Qatar despite losing captain Jang Kuk-chol in the 28th minute for a professional foul that led to a penalty.

Saudi Arabia lost Mohamed Kanno through a dismissal for violent conduct after just 19 minutes and somehow came from behind to beat China 2-1.

But perhaps the most impressive showing of overcoming a numerical deficit was in the final tie of Tuesday, when a last-man foul by Rebin Sulaka inside the opening two minutes meant Iraq had to play 88 of the 90 minutes a man down -- and yet they remarkably held on for a 0-0 draw with Kuwait and could even had won.

Playing with one less player often only leads to one outcome especially when they come as early as these first-half instances yet, in a curious sequence of events, they did not seem to matter on the second match day of the Asian third-round qualifiers.

Japanese juggernaut looking unstoppable

Japan rampaged their way through the second round of Asian qualifiers, racking up six straight wins and scoring a staggering 24 goals with none conceded.

Still, the third round was always going to produce far sterner tests right? If that is the case, the Samurai Blue seemed to have missed the memo as they opened with 7-0 and 5-0 routs of China and Bahrain respectively.

Japan have been quick to show the depth of quality at their disposal with nine individual scorers already, with avenues to goal popping up all over the park and even from the bench.

Their biggest challenges lie ahead in the form of Saudi Arabia and Australia yet, in what was supposed to be the 'group of death', Japan are already firmly on course for a top-two finish and a spot at the next World Cup.

Where do China go from here?

After losing their opening two matches in the third round of Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup -- including a humbling 7-0 defeat to Japan -- China look to have fallen to a low point in their history. Fred Lee/Getty Images

Once regarded among Asia's top teams, China have fallen quite some way in recent times but where they are currently could be an all-time low.

They were absolutely abject in the thrashing at the hands of Japan and, while they did show more fight on Tuesday, it would have still been disappointing to lose to Saudi Arabia despite enjoying a numerical advantage for over 70 minutes.

Hauled off in both matches, one-time talisman Wu Lei looks bereft of form and there are too few candidates to step up even with naturalised players like Fernandinho and Alan Carvalho in the ranks.

It seemed fitting, in a negative way, that the lead-up to Tuesday's loss to Saudi Arabia was the announcement of the nation's governing body for the sport issuing lifetime bans to 43 people for alleged match-fixing and corruption, further highlighting the chaos currently plaguing Chinese football.