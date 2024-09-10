Open Extended Reactions

In Son Heung-Min, South Korea have for some time now boasted a genuine world-class talent capable of winning matches off his own boot.

He has done it several times before, dragging the Taegeuk Warriors out of what appeared unsalvageable situations.

And on Tuesday, he came to the rescue once again -- not just for his team but for his under-fire national coach Hong Myung-Bo.

Just five days ago, South Korea had began their third round campaign of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in disappointing fashion as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Palestine.

In the immediate aftermath of that result, the South Korean fans turned on Hong -- who already was not everyone's cup of tea with his integrity being called into question when he accepted the job back in July, abruptly abandoning Ulsan HD in the middle of the season despite repeatedly giving assurances over his commitment and having turned down previous advances from the Korea Football Association.

The jeers that Hong received last week immediately saw Son, among others including fellow stars Kim Min-Jae and Lee Kang-In, leap to Hong's defence and plead with the supporters for their support.

But for much of Tuesday's visit to Oman, it looked like South Korea were going to be denied again. One can only imagine how much lower the public perception of Hong would have fallen had his team opened their campaign without a win from two matches.

With the scores tied at 1-1 after Hwang Hee-Chan's powerful 10th-minute opener was cancelled out just before the break by a Jung Seung-Hyun own-goal, up stepped Son.

Using his strength and smarts to ease Ghanim Al-Habashi out of the way and guide the ball into his own path in one solitary movement, Son would steady on the edge of the area before lashing a trademark piledriver -- on his non-preferred left foot -- that unerringly sailed past Ibrahim Al-Mukhaini and bent perfectly inside the far post just at the final moment.

Deep into injury-time, with Oman chasing an equaliser, the South Koreans would add a third with Son teeing up Joo Min-Kyu for his second international goal -- with the final 3-1 scoreline arguably papering over the cracks of what was once again a testing outing.

Again, a moment of inspiration from Son would prove the difference.

While it was with his calming words on Thursday, this time it was his feet with which Son once more bailed Hong out.

It must be noted on how remarkable Hong's fall from grace has been, given the legendary status he enjoyed as a player.

Just two months into the job, South Korea coach Hong Myung-Bo is already under pressure with his appointment back in July proving to be an unpopular one among supporters. JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

Still his nation's joint most-capped player with 136 international appearances and captain of the famous team that finished fourth at the 2002 World Cup, Hong looked destined to forever be held in high esteem among South Korean football fans.

Even if Hong's previous spell in charge of the Taegeuk Warriors was a disappointing one, circumstances hardly favoured him as he was parachuted into the role with the team in disarray with his first major assignment the 2014 World Cup.

Hong would stoically resign after South Korea's group-stage elimination even when he was asked to stay on by the KFA.

Just like it was back then, it does seem that some of the discontent directed at him should at least be diverted to the association -- for he was always in a difficult position from the time they set their sights on him as the successor to Jürgen Klinsmann and approached him repeatedly.

Improvement will be expected as soon as the next international window in October, where South Korea will once again be favourites in Group B meetings with Jordan and Iraq -- and it must be remembered that it was the former who beat them in the semifinals of the AFC Asian Cup at the start of the year that led to Klinsmann's dismissal.

For a side that boasts as much quality as they do, South Korea need to start asserting their dominance -- akin to the way that neighbours Japan have racked up back-to-back wins in Group C over China and Bahrain, scoring 12 goals in the process while conceding none.

It is imperative they do so in order for the negative sentiment surrounding Hong to subside, which will then allow him a proper go at the job this second time around.

For now, though, he has Son to thank for the fact that he is not already under even more pressure.