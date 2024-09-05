With blockbuster display, Japan might have found a way to fit all their A-listers into one cast

Open Extended Reactions

Japan have never had any shortage of stellar attacking talent. That much is certain.

What previously proved to be the issue was an inability to get them all playing together.

As the third round of Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Thursday, Samurai Blue coach Hajime Moriyasu might just have found a way to fit all the pieces of the puzzle.

In an exhilarating display at Saitama Stadium, Japan opened their Group C campaign with a resounding 7-0 thrashing of China as they absolutely annihilated their hapless opponents.

Victory over the Chinese -- who have fallen quite some way since they were once regarded among the continent's stronger nations -- was always expected, but it was the manner in which they did so that really caught the eye.

A system that Moriyasu first tinkered with back in June -- in the final ties of the second round -- was once again employed and, while the starting positions were not as adventurous as last time out, Japan's new 3-4-2-1 could just be the way forward.

The three central defenders and two centre midfielders were normal deployments that would not have raised any eyebrows.

But the wing-backs? A certain Kaoru Mitoma and Ritsu Doan, who are both more commonly seen terrorising opposition defences in the attacking third playing for prominent European clubs in Brighton and Freiburg respectively.

It was down the right where Japan looked particularly unstoppable.

For so long now, it seemed impossible to fit both Doan and Takefusa Kubo in the same lineup, given their similar profiles and attributes.

While Doan was the designated right wing-back while Kubo occupied a withdrawn attacking role behind main striker Ayase Ueda, the duo constantly interchanged as China left-back Liu Yang looked absolutely unsure as to who his direct opponent was.

When Kubo drifted wide, Doan would charge forward with an underlapping run as Moriyasu effectively found a way to fit two of his most technically-gifted players side by side.

Although there was less interchange on the other flank, guess who was working in tandem with Premier League star Mitoma? Only former Liverpool man Takumi Minamino, who is slowly but surely returning to his prime since moving to Monaco and really put the Samurai Blue in control of proceedings with two well-taken goals in six minutes at the start of the second-half.

Takumi Minamino led the way for Japan with two goals in six second-half minutes on Thursday, but he was just one of several standouts in an emphatic 7-0 win over China. Kenta Harada/Getty Images

Minamino's quickfire brace doubled a first-half lead that had been gained via headers from Wataru Endō and Mitoma, as Japan's star names combined to put on a show in front of over 52,000.

It has to be acknowledged that China hardly provided the sternest of tests.

From the time Endo was left completely unmarked to head home the opener, it was clear that the visitors were a far inferior outfit.

Returning in the Japan goal after missing the June qualifiers, Zion Suzuki might have been in for a nervy outing especially after coming under criticism for his uncertain displays at the AFC Asian Cup back in January.

Instead, he only had to be concerned with a solitary China shot on target -- with the clean sheet sure to do wonders for his confidence.

Japan were so comfortable that they were even able to leave seasoned Europe-based campaigners such as Daichi Kamada and Takuma Asano in reserve, while Mitoma and Doan were both rested with just under half an hour to go with one eye on Tuesday's away game against Bahrain -- who earlier on Thursday pulled off a 1-0 upset away to Australia.

Endō followed suit shortly after, while there was even an opportunity to hand young prospect Kota Takai -- who only turned 20 a day earlier a first cap.

And even though the opposition was not the toughest and Japan had sealed the result long before the final stages of the game, what was even more impressive was their refusal to take their foot of the pedal.

Junya Itō and Daizen Maeda showed the depth the Samurai Blue boast as they both came off the bench to score, as Japan continued to press with intensity and look to add to the scoreline.

Deep into injury-time, they reached 7th heaven when Kubo got the goal his dynamic display deserved with a screamer into the top corner that had Wang Dalei beaten all ends up.

Like any major blockbuster, Japan may just have found a way to fit all their A-listers in one cast.