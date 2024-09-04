Open Extended Reactions

After an intriguing seven-month period, the second round of Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup came to a close back in June.

Less than three months on, it is now time for the third round.

With the World Cup expanding to 48 teams, Asia will now have at least eight representatives at the tournament in two years' time.

The increase in competing nations has also seen a change in the Asian qualifiers, meaning that -- for the first time -- 18 teams will do battle in the third round.

So, which sides are still in the running to qualify for the World Cup?

QATAR

As the dominant force in the continent right now after winning the past two editions of the AFC Asian Cup, Qatar were always expected to go deep into the qualifiers and were relatively untroubled in the second round -- picking up five wins and a draw from their six matches to top Group A.

Star striker Almoez Ali did not disappoint as he finished the stage as the joint-top scorer with seven goals, a feat made even more impressive considering he was absent from the Qataris' final two games.

KUWAIT

Barred from qualification for the 2018 World Cup due to a FIFA suspension and then taking some time to find their feet four years ago, Kuwait are now well and truly back on the international stage.

They did however leave it late to secure their progress back in June, having started their final second-round qualifier bottom of their group before a crucial 1-0 win over Afghanistan saw them climb above their opponents and India to advance.

JAPAN

With a perfect record of six wins and a impressive tally of 24 goals scored and none conceded, Japan were the best performing team in the second round of Asian qualifiers.

They had contributors all throughout the squad and even managed to do some experimenting once progress was secured, with coach Hajime Moriyasu testing out an adventurous 3-2-4-1 formation in their final second-round qualifier -- an impressive 5-0 rout of Syria.

Kenta Harada/Getty Images

NORTH KOREA

North Korea impressively marched on to the third round despite forfeiting a home tie against the Japanese, which resulted in a 3-0 walkover.

An important 1-0 win over the Syrians in their penultimate second-round tie -- courtesy of an injury-time winner -- paved the way for them to climb into the second qualifying spot in Group B on the final day as they beat Myanmar convincingly while getting a helping hand from Japan.

SOUTH KOREA

South Korea missed out on a perfect record in the second round but they still looked formidable, especially earlier in the campaign when they claimed a 3-0 away win over China and then thrashed Singapore 7-0.

Unsurprisingly, Son Heung-Min led the way with seven goals and was ably supported by Lee Kang-In with four, although it will be interesting to see how Hong Myung-Bo fares after belatedly being named the full-time successor to Jürgen Klinsmann following the latter's post-Asian Cup dismissal.

CHINA

China certainly made it difficult for themselves with their only two wins in the second round coming against Group C's bottom side Singapore, as they lost twice against South Korea and also failed to beat Thailand.

In the end, they scraped through on a superior head-to-head record against the Thais, after both sides finished with identical records of points, goal difference and goals scored.

OMAN

A frequent feature of the latter stages of the Asian qualifiers, Oman did not have the smoothest of journeys in reaching the third round.

Oman finished top of Group D but there was only a three-point margin between them and third-placed Malaysia, highlighting how keenly contested proceedings were.

KYRGYZ REPUBLIC

With Group D going down to the wire in the second round, Krygyz Republic ultimately claimed the second qualifying spot after a 1-1 draw with Oman on the final day ensured they would finish a point ahead of Malaysia.

In truth, Kyrgyz Republic were always in control of proceedings as they boasted a far superior goal difference to the Malaysians, with a 1-0 win over Oman in their second qualifier proving a crucial result.

IRAN

Group E was settled by March when both Iran and Uzbekistan were guaranteed a top-two finish.

Present at the past three World Cups, Team Melli will be among the leading contenders once again but will perhaps be slightly concerned that they were held to draws in both their meetings with the Uzbeks.

Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images

UZBEKISTAN

Having never qualified for the World Cup despite being one of Asian football's most consistent outfits, Uzbekistan must surely be one of the strongest prospects to join the expanded contingent of representatives from the continent in 2026.

The White Wolves did resemble a team looking to make amends after shockingly being eliminated in the second round of Asian qualifiers last time out, and can take heart from two creditable draws with the mighty Iran.

IRAQ

Looking the clear Group F favourites from the moment the second round was drawn, Iraq lived up to expectations as one of only three teams to finish with a perfect 18-point haul.

After their sole World Cup appearance in 1986, the Iraqis have not exactly come close to qualifying since then but look to be in a strong position this time around.

INDONESIA

Indonesia are through to the third round of the Asian qualifiers for the first time although they have previously featured at the World Cup -- back in 1938 when they were still the Dutch East Indies.

It was always going to be a three-way Southeast Asian battle for second spot in Group F in the previous round, and back-to-back wins over Vietnam back in March proved pivotal in the Indonesians finishing ahead of their regional rivals -- which also included Philippines.

JORDAN

After a remarkable run to the Asian Cup final earlier this year, Jordan have shown that was no fluke after advancing to the third round of Asian qualifiers as Group G winners.

The achievement came at the expense of continental heavyweights Saudi Arabia, no less -- courtesy of an impressive come-from-behind 2-1 win on the final day.

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia are still on course to reach a third consecutive World Cup, but they might just be left to rue the loss to Jordan that saw them finish as runners-up in Group G.

Their subsequent seeding for the third round -- based on their FIFA world ranking -- meant they have now been drawn alongside fellow powerhouses Japan and Australia, and only time will tell if the Green Falcons' quest will come undone due to earlier proceedings.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Claiming 16 points from a possible 18 in Group H, the second round of the Asian qualifiers were par for the course for United Arab Emirates.

The Emiratis, who did feature at the 1990 World Cup, are part of a number of teams who have just come up short in qualifying for recent editions and are looming as likely beneficiares of the tournament's expansion.

BAHRAIN

With Group H of the previous round also consisting of underdogs Yemen and Nepal, it always looked like it would take a failure of epic proportions for Bahrain to miss out on a top-two spot along with UAE.

There were of a couple of minor hiccups, including a goalless stalemate at home to Yemen in their penultimate tie, although that result was enough to seal Bahrain's progress with a game to spare.

AUSTRALIA

Like Japan, Australia can look back on their second-round efforts with pride -- racking up 22 goals and conceding none from six victories.

Particularly impressive about the Socceroos' efforts was the fact that they were coming up against decent opposition in the form of Lebanon and Palestine, who both featured at the Asian Cup earlier this year.

PALESTINE

Amid the ongoing fighting in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, Palestine have somehow overcome the odds to reach the third round of the Asian qualifiers -- despite being unable to host any home games.

It is an even more remarkable achievement considering Palestine had already advanced before the final set of second-round fixtures, and that it came by finishing above Lebanon -- who have reached the next stage in two of the past three editions.