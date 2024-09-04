Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 FIFA World Cup may still be about two years away but, for Asian hopefuls, the next leg of an already-arduous journey starts now.

On Thursday, the third round of Asian qualifiers begins with 18 teams still in the running.

The World Cup's expansion to 48 teams means that at least eight nations will represent Asia in 2026, double the four spots that was previously guaranteed.

Ahead of the action, here are five major storylines to keep a close eye on.

Can underdogs Indonesia continue their rise?

Down in the dumps when Shin Tae-Yong took charge at the end of 2019, Indonesia have since made a remarkable rise that has culminated in a maiden appearance in the third round of Asian qualifiers for the World Cup.

In that time, the Indonesians also returned to the AFC Asian Cup for the first time since 2007 and managed to reach the round of 16, while the U-23s -- also coached by Shin -- narrowly missed out on the Olympic men's football tournament in Paris after losing an intercontinental playoff following a fourth-placed finish at this year's AFC U-23 Asian Cup.

Indonesia were helped by the draw in the second round, which pitted them against group favourites Iraq but also produced winnable ties against Southeast Asian counterparts Vietnam and Philippines.

They ultimately did enough to advance and have been rewarded with some glamour ties in Group C.

Australia and Japan lie in wait, but first up is a mouthwatering test against heavyweights Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

An almighty upset away in in Jeddah seems unlikely but perhaps of more importance is for Indonesia to show they can match it with the continent's best, which will be further testament to the constant improvement they have made in the past few years.

What will second Hong era deliver for South Korea?

The appointment of Hong Myung-Bo as South Korea's new coach in July was greeted with skepticism as it was known that he had initially turned down the job offer on several occasions. AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

Following the post-AFC Asian Cup dismissal of Jürgen Klinsmann and a couple of interim replacements, South Korea finally landed on the German's long-term successor when they appointed Hong Myung-Bo in July.

As a player, Hong holds legendary status among the Taegeuk Warriors faithful for his 136-cap international career which included a Bronze Ball-winning performance in a memorable fourth-place World Cup finish back in 2002.

Hong's previous spell in charge was a forgettable one although it has to be recalled that he was parachuted as Choi Kang-Hee's replacement after a trying qualification campaign for the 2014 World Cup -- only to step down following some disappointing displays in Brazil.

The 55-year-old did not even seem to want the job this time around and reportedly turned down the Korea Football Association's advances on numerous occasions, only to eventually accept their offer.

While he was apologetic, Hong received backlash for abruptly leaving his job with K League 1 giants Ulsan HD and there will certainly be intense attention on his second spell in charge right from the off.

How far can North Korea go?

After withdrawing from qualifying for the previous World Cup, North Korea are back into the third round at the first time of asking.

Impressively, they managed to do so despite forfeiting one of their second-round ties -- which automatically resulted in a 3-0 defeat.

The North Koreans remain one of the most mysterious teams in world football with little information on them being available apart from when they do take part in such international matches, or when club teams such as April 25 feature in Asian Football Confederation tournaments. Even more so when they have been absent from an entire four-year cycle.

Still, they have an uncanny knack for causing a problem for even the sternest of opposition.

It must be remembered that they were good enough to qualify for the World Cup back in 2010 and have current players that have plied their trade in Europe before in Han Kwang-Song and Jong Il-gwan.

While Iran and Qatar are the standouts in Group A, North Korea might just be fancying their chances against the remaining three teams in what could be a level playing field.

Which Japan, Moriyasu will turn up?

Japan will be looking to continue their dominant displays in the second round of Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup -- which culminated with an emphatic 5-0 rout of Syria back in June. Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

The erratic nature of Japan's performances under Hajime Moriyasu have been the key source of fuel for his critics.

Case in point -- the 2022 World Cup, when the Samurai Blue pulled off remarkable wins over Germany and Spain but somehow lost to Costa Rica in a lacklustre display where they showed almost no attacking intent despite being the favourites.

This erratic nature of the difference between their best and their worst continues to mystify plenty who believe that they are capable of being one of the world's leading national teams.

But in their final qualifier back in the second round, Japan pulled off a stunning display as Moriyasu opted for a revolutionary 3-2-4-1 formation that led to an emphatic 5-0 rout of Syria, who are no slouches themselves.

There is no denying the firepower that the Samurai Blue have, and that is even without the emerging Yuki Ohashi -- who netted in his first two games since a summer move to Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers but has not been deemed worthy of a maiden call-up just yet.

What approach Moriyasu opts for could just decide Japan's fate, especially with only two automatic qualifying spots up for grabs in the third round and Group C looking a three-way battle between the Japanese, Saudi Arabia and Australia.

Which of the nearly men will benefit from expansion?

The last World Cup marked the first time there were six AFC member nations participating in the biggest tournament in all of football.

Even if it is assumed that sextet will make it again in 2026, that still leaves room for two more with the expansion to 48 teams.

So among those who have narrowly missed out in the past, who could be the likeliest to benefit from the World Cup's growth?

Uzbekistan and United Arab Emirates loom as the early frontrunners, given they belong among the next tier of Asian football's strongest teams. Both regularly reach the latter stages of the Asian Cup and are constantly able to match it with the traditional powerhouses.

Iraq, who did feature at the 1986 World Cup, are also an intriguing prospect especially after they also featured in the Olympics earlier this year.

Yet, maybe it is impossible to look past previously-unfancied Jordan, who produced a stunning charge to the Asian Cup final at the start of the year before ultimately falling to defending champions Qatar.

In the last round, they upset Saudi Arabia on the final day to pip the Green Falcons to top spot in Group G -- once again showing their growing stature on the continent.

With the irrepressible trio of Musa Al-Taamari, Yazan Al-Naimat and Ali Olwan leading the line, the Jordanians could be the dark horses of the third round of Asian qualifiers.