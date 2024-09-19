Jay Emmanuel-Thomas once made five appearances at Arsenal but now plays for Scottish side Greenock Morton. Ross MacDonald/SNS Group via Getty Images

British footballer Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has been charged in connection with trying to smuggle cannabis worth £600,000 ($800,000) through a British airport.

Emmanuel-Thomas, who began his career at Arsenal but now plays for Scottish second-tier side Greenock Morton, was arrested at his home near Glasgow early on Wednesday, the Press Association (PA) agency have reported.