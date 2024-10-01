Open Extended Reactions

Omar Marmoush may be going under the radar as the outstanding player of the 2024-25 season so far, as he extended his magnificent start to the campaign by contributing to all four goals in Eintracht Frankfurt's 4-2 victory over Holstein Kiel in the German Bundesliga at the weekend.

Also in the Bundesliga, Serhou Guirassy's goalscoring form has prompted a few parallels with Erling Haaland -- one of his predecessors at Borussia Dortmund -- while Bryan Mbeumo and Mohamed Salah were among Africa's star performers in the Premier League.

A Pharaoh aiming for the throne?

Eintracht had Marmoush to thank for taking maximum points against newly promoted Holstein Kiel, with the Egyptian opening the scoring on the counter-attack, picking up the ball inside his half, running directly towards goal, outpacing the opposition backline, and sending home a low finish that set the tone for a sensational individual display.

He set up Igor Matanovic with a lethal corner to retake the lead early in the second half, and once more restored Frankfurt's advantage soon after the hour mark when he brought down a poor clearance inside the box and sent a deflected shot beyond Timon Weiner.

Marmoush starred again 16 minutes from time when he picked out a long ball, cut inside, and got a pass off for Tuta, who made no mistake from close range. It capped off a superb showing, with the Egyptian creating more goalscoring opportunities than any other player on the pitch, and registering more shots and shots on target. He also completed more successful dribbles and attempted more crosses than any other player in a thoroughly vibrant showing.

Egyptian Omar Marmoush is a centre of attention with nine goal involvements in just five games for Eintracht Frankfurt this season. Frank Molter/picture alliance via Getty Images

Marmoush took his career to new heights last season, registering 12 league goals in his first campaign in Frankfurt to prompt rumours of Premier League interest -- with Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur all reportedly keen on the attacker -- and already this season he has recorded nine goal involvements in five games, scoring six and registering three assists.

Indeed, as we enter October, Marmoush not Harry Kane -- last year's Golden Boot winner -- leads the goal-scoring charts in the German top tier, with the England skipper the only player to have registered more assists than the attacking midfielder.

Last term, Marmoush was sixth in the Bundesliga for shots attempted per game (average of 2.7 per match); this season, he's finding himself in more effective goalscoring positions and appears fuelled with confidence -- attempting 5.2 shots per game to lead the way in the German top flight.

"He's responsible for producing danger up front, firing in goals and setting up others," Eintracht manager Dino Toppmöller said after the Holstein game.

"He's very difficult to defend due to his pace and how fast he can run deep. He can also sneak in from close range, exhibit a great touch and play some great balls. He's in outstanding form at the moment, and he's feeling comfortable. That's the key to his success these days. He feels comfortable with this club and the group, and is thus a key component for us."

An Egyptian striker doing big things, like Omar Marmoush is doing for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, comparisons with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah will inevitably be drawn. Mohamed Asad/Xinhua via Getty Images

Speaking on OnSport in Egypt, former Pharaohs goalkeeper Ahmed Shobair predicted great things for Marmoush, whose increasing efficiency in front of goal will surely lead to parallels with his compatriot Salah.

"What he's done in the German league since last season deserves even more praise and attention," Shobair said. "Marmoush proves every day that he's a distinguished talent and wonderful player. There's little doubt that a transfer to one of Europe's biggest clubs is very close."

Could it be Liverpool, who have a decision to make ahead of Salah's contract coming to an end in 2025, who turn to this emerging star of African football?

Also in Germany, Guinea's Guirassy continues to improve after a slow start at his new club, and supporters may be beginning to feel they've finally found the long-awaited successor to Haaland, who departed Signal Iduna Park in 2022.

The Norwegian registered 86 goals in 89 outings for BVB, but his successors have struggled to replicate that scoring consistency. Sébastien Haller, Niclas Füllkrug, Anthony Modeste and Youssoufa Moukoko have all since flickered brightly but ultimately failed to replicate the consistency of the now-Manchester City frontman.

Guirassy, who scored 28 goals for Stuttgart last season -- despite injury problems -- arrived in a €18 million deal to attempt to finally fill the void. He's begun to hit top form after shaking off a knee injury, and his heroics at the weekend suggest he is relishing the challenge spearheading Nuri Sahin's new-look side.

Serhou Guirassy has been giving Borussia Dortmund fans something to cheer about, and was key to their win against VfL Bochum at the end of September. Max Maiwald/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

They're still a work in progress, but, after being thumped 5-1 by Guirassy's former club, their come-from-behind 4-2 win against neighbours VfL Bochum was a welcome respite for the rookie coach.

Guirassy was at the heart of the comeback, ensuring Dortmund trailed only 2-1 down at halftime with a fine header, the earning a penalty, converted by Emre Can, just after the hour mark after being brought down in the box.

The 28-year-old added a third for the hosts after being found by Karim Adeyemi's through-ball, and German-Nigerian striker Felix Nmecha completed the comeback with a late opportunist effort.

"Serhou is super," Can told DAZN after the match. "It's good to have a player like that up front, where you know you can always pass the ball to him. "He's always good for a goal and hopefully Serhou will score a few more for us this season. It's a good start, but like all of us, he can still play better."

In the Premier League, African stars Mbeumo and Salah were among the goals.

Mbeumo continued a remarkable Brentford run of early goals when he opened the scoring after just 37 seconds against West Ham United on Saturday. This was the third consecutive fixture in which the Bees have netted inside the first minute, with Yoane Wissa (22 seconds vs. Manchester City) and Mbeumo (23 seconds vs. Tottenham) previously setting a new standard for getting out of the blocks quickly.

This was the Cameroon international's fifth goal in six league games as he looks to shoulder the attacking burden following Ivan Toney's departure and Wissa's injury.

A 61st-minute Salah penalty secured maximum points for Liverpool -- looking increasingly like title contenders under Arne Slot -- at Wolverhampton Wanderers, for whom Rayan Aït-Nouri had equalised five minutes beforehand.

There were also goals for Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo in AFC Bournemouth 's 3-1 South Coast derby victory over Southampton, while Pape Matar Sarr registered an assist after coming off the bench as Tottenham humbled Manchester United at Old Trafford.