Argentina national team head coach Lionel Scaloni named the 27-player roster for the October World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia, with Lionel Messi's return headlining the squad news.

Argentina currently lead the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying standings with 18 points in eight games, winning 3-0 over Chile and falling 2-1 to Colombia during the last window.

Now, La Albiceleste will visit sixth-place Venezuela on Oct. 10 and host eighth-place Bolivia on Oct. 15.

The top six teams from CONMEBOL will qualify directly to the 2026 World Cup, with seventh place set to participate in an interconfederation playoff match for a chance to clinch a ticket to the competition.

The Inter Miami captain returns to international duty for the first time since suffering a right ankle injury during the 2024 Copa América final against Colombia on July 14.

Messi consequently spent two months on the sidelines, missing the September international window.

He returned to action for Inter Miami on Sept. 14 and has played in every game since to slowly gain rhythm in time for the October window.

Argentina will be without Ángel Di María for the first time since Copa América, after the player announced his official retirement from the national team following the tournament, and goalkeeper Emiliano "Dibu" Martínez.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper picked up a two-match suspension from FIFA's disciplinary committee after displaying offensive behavior and "violating principles of fair play."

Lionel Messi has scored 15 goals in 16 MLS matches this season. JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images

FIFA found that Martínez violated the code of conduct when holding the replica of the Copa América trophy to his groin area, in reference to the celebration he did at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, after the victory against Chile on Sept. 5.

The goalkeeper was then punished for shoving a camera operator's equipment following Argentina's 2-1 defeat against Colombia on Sept. 10.

"I accept the sanction of the @FIFAcom and I apologize if I offended anyone, the moment of celebration is to make many kids smile and not to disrespect anyone," Martinez said in a statement on X.

"I will support my friends on this FIFA date with the pain of not being able to be there."

The Argentine Football Federation (AFA) said a defense was presented by the player and association before FIFA confirmed the sanctions.

"It should be noted that the Argentine Football Association expresses its absolute disagreement with the decision taken by the FIFA disciplinary committee," AFA said in a statement.

ARGENTINA SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS: Gerónimo Rulli, Walter Benítez, Juan Musso.

DEFENDERS: Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Otamendi, Germán Pezzella, Leonardo Balerdi, Marcos Acuña, Nicolás Tagliafico.

MIDFIELDERS: Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernández, Giovani Lo Celso, Thiago Almada, Guido Rodríguez, Nico Paz.

FORWARDS: Nicolas Gonzalez, Lautaro Martínez, Alejandro Garnacho, Julián Álvarez, Valentin Carboni, Valentin Carboni, Paulo Dybala, Lionel Messi.