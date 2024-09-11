Open Extended Reactions

A TV cameraman said Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez "slapped me" after Colombia's 2-1 home win in a World Cup qualifying match.

Jhonny Jackson told Colombian reporters he approached Martínez after the final whistle in Barranquilla on Tuesday as the goalkeeper greeted another player. Footage he captured shows the World Cup winner, who Argentines know as Dibu, hitting the camera, which quickly falls to the ground.

"Out of the blue he slapped me," Jackson told RCN Deportes on Wednesday. "I felt angry, very angry. I was working, just like he was. He was playing and I was shooting with my camera."

He also sent a message to Martínez: "Dibu, my brother, how are you? I am Jhonny Jackson, the cameraman you assaulted in the match against Colombia. I wanted to tell you it is all good, my brother. Everyone has lost a match in their life. This defeat clearly meant a lot to you. But look ahead, Dibu."

Jackson works for a company that delivers footage to channels Caracol Televisión and RCN Deportes.

Footballers have been suspended from games in similar situations, and that is what Colombia's association of sports journalists -- known as ACORD -- wants FIFA to do with Martínez. Its president Faiver Hoyos Hernández said in a statement that Martínez attacked freedom of expression.

"As the journalistic authority in this country, ACORD wants FIFA to produce an exemplary sanction against Mr. Emiliano Dibú Martínez, who is no role model for new generations," the statement said.

Neither Martínez nor CONMEBOL, South America's soccer body, commented.

Argentina lead South American World Cup qualifying with 18 points after eight matches, two points ahead of Colombia. All teams have two more qualifying matches next month. The top six teams will earn automatic spots at the 2026 World Cup.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.