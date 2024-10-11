Open Extended Reactions

The new domestic season is only a couple of months old, but everything has ground to a sudden halt once again for the second international break of the campaign.

Stars have jetted off around the globe to play UEFA Nations League matches, World Cup qualifiers in South America and Asia, plus preliminaries for the Africa Cup of Nations.

As a new international cycle begins, coaches are looking to reward players who are hitting top form with their first call-ups. Here, we take a look at some of the players to watch out for who have earned their place in a senior squad for the first time.

The only uncapped name in coach Dorival Júnior's squad, Igor Junior has gone somewhat under the radar having spent the past four seasons in the United Arab Emirates playing for Shabab Al Ahli. In June, however, the stocky centre-forward returned to his home country with Botafogo. Since then Igor Junior has scored five goals, and though he might not be the long-term solution to Brazil's striking predicaments, he does bring enthusiasm, endeavour and an interesting mix of busy movement and finishing skills.

In addition to the traditional centre-forward skills -- a decent linkup game, an imposing physique and a reliable aerial game -- he does also possess enough pace to prove hard to deal with in transition.

He started Brazil's World Cup qualifying win in Chile on Thursday, and scored on his debut to equalise in the first-half stoppage time.

Having struggled to secure a first-team spot at Real Madrid, Paz signed for Serie A side Como for €6 million in the summer. Though ostensibly brought in for his potential rather than an immediate impact, Paz has wasted no time in making a mark in Italy. Arguably Como's man of the match in the 3-1 defeat to Napoli on Friday, the 20-year-old has been one of the top performers in coach Cesc Fàbregas' XI.

Blessed with blinding technique, brilliant dribbling abilities and a strong left-footed shot, his sparks of creativity have seen him register six goal-scoring actions in as many games.

Born in Tenerife to 14-time Argentina international Pablo Paz, Nico could have chosen to represent Spain too. But he opted for the South Americans to better his chances of international representation, with his first cap now imminent. He's best remembered at Real Madrid for scoring a Champions League winner against Napoli last season, and Los Blancos have cunningly kept an option (estimated in the region of the €6m Como paid) which may even be exercised should his development continue at the same rate.

He was an unused substitute in Thursday's 1-1 draw in Venezuela.

Following an impactful start to the season, Fofana makes the leap from the under-21 side for his first senior inclusion for the high-profile UEFA Nations League games against Italy and France.

A €19.5m signing (from Gent) in the summer of 2023, Fofana has taken some time to impose his talent in France, but his trend is positive. Fofana scored a late winner against Toulouse in September before he hit a Europa League double against Rangers earlier this month.

Mainly a bit-part presence last season, the 19-year-old appears more confident this campaign. He looks increasingly assertive in attacking 1-vs.-1s and he's increasingly happy to test the opposing goalkeeper from distance, cutting infield on his right foot from his usual left-wing position.

Canada coach Jesse Marsch came up with a surprise call-up for the friendly against Panama in the shape of Belgium-based winger / all-round forward Poku.

Prior to making a summer move to the Belgian second division, Poku had only played with Forge FC in the Canadian Premier League at senior level. However, the speedy, unpredictable attacker has started his new European adventure well, scoring three goals in six games. Marsch has pointed to Poku's flexibility -- he can play in any role up front -- to justify his inclusion.

While Julian Nagelsmann's decision to pick three uncapped goalkeepers is the No. 1 talking point with the current Germany squad, the first callup of the Stuttgart winger is an interesting choice. Partly selected in the absence of injured Jamal Musiala, Leweling has stepped forward after being an impactful squad player last season (he started 17 league games with as many coming off the bench) while on loan from Union Berlin.

Stuttgart were pleased enough with his performances to make the move permanent and the physically strong, quick wide man has responded with an excellent start to the new campaign. One of six Stuttgart players in the squad, Lewelling -- who's impressed at under-21 level for Germany -- is not only a constant attacking threat with his consistent ability to break lines and run at defenders, but he has also received deserved praise for his defensive work.

In an effort to reshape the squad that failed to make an impression at the Euros, Luciano Spalletti has introduced no fewer than five new names to face Israel and Belgium. Among them is the promising Leicester centre-back who's started five out of seven Premier Leagues after his move from Atalanta (he was loaned to Frosinone last season).

At this point in his development, Okoli stands out predominantly for being a very solid defender. He's excellent in the air and combined with outstanding speed, first-rate physical attributes and a sharp focus, Okoli is a tough to beat at 1-vs.-1s defensively or in sprint duels. While passing out from the back is still an area to improve, his ability to play anywhere in a back three or in a two-man central partnership makes him tactically flexible.

He was an unused substitute against Belgium on Thursday.

Another surprise inclusion by Spalletti, Pisilli only managed three Serie A appearances for Roma before his first senior callup, with the national-team coach stating that he has brought him in for a closer look, to see how he fits into the group and whether he can take another step in his stride.

A prolific goal scorer for Roma's youth sides, Pisilli was given the nod by Daniele De Rossi at the start of this season and his successor, Ivan Juric, has kept faith in the youngster.

Tactically, the 20-year-old appears like an ideal No. 8, adept at getting into the box and his reading of the game allows him to easily pick smart positions between the opponents' lines. A member of the Italy side that became European U19 champions last year, Pisilli is also dynamic and has a reliable first touch, plus positive passing skills, and he's always looking for attacking options when he gets on the ball.

He came off the bench in the 80th minute in the 2-2 draw with Belgium on Thursday to make his debut.

One of the most promising MLS midfielders over the past few seasons, the Seattle Sounders star recently switched allegiance to Mexico despite being born in Alaska and having featured for the United States at under-20 and under-23 level.

As Vargas hopefully gets to wear the green top for the first time at senior level, Mexico will add a tidy, smart midfielder who can play in holding role as well as a No. 8. The teenager, who turned 19 in August, stands out with excellent tactical awareness, a varied passing range and growing leadership skills. Despite his age, Vargas is closing in on his 70th MLS game and watching him play, one can be forgiven for thinking he's well into his 20s. Dynamic, disciplined and his aggressive style see him avidly closing down opponents (60% success rate at tackling), while he also brings an impressive defensive input.

One of the more low-key signings from Chelsea's transfer bonanza, Veiga joined the West London club from FC Basel in a €14m deal in July.

In the context of competing for a slot amid Enzo Maresca's wealth of options, the Portuguese has arguably played more than he might have imagined since his arrival. Moreover, he's been quietly impressive as he's deputised at left-back, played three full games in the Europa League (including scoring a goal against Servette) and featured in his favoured defensive midfield position against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

There's no doubt that his flexibility makes him a highly appreciated asset for any coach, just as his composure on the ball and tactical discipline renders him a trusted performer.

Earlier this year, Marcelo Bielsa stunned the Uruguayan public by calling up 24-year-old Walter Dominguez from the amateur football circuit to the senior national side (he even ended up playing 12 minutes in a friendly against Costa Rica), this time he pulled off another shock by naming seven uncapped players.

One of those is the in-form River Plate Montevideo striker Lavega. The 19-year-old has scored 10 league goals at club level in what has been his breakout season and it's less of a surprise that Bielsa enjoys his energetic, industrious style of play.

Though an all-round attacker, Lavega prefers to start his movement from a wide left position to make incisive runs between the opposing left-back and (left) centre-back. With tons of pace, the trademark Uruguayan intensity, determination and unpredictable movement -- helped by his low centre of gravity -- the forward is an active presser too.