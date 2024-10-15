Open Extended Reactions

Neymar has said he is hoping that countryman Vinícius Júnior becomes the first Brazilian in 17 years to win the Ballon d'Or award.

Kaka was the last Brazilian to lift the sport's most prestigious individual prize in 2007.

Vinícius enjoyed a superb season at Real Madrid and, along with Manchester City midfielder Rodri, is a leading candidate to pick up the trophy at the ceremony in Paris on Oct. 28.

"We have a wonderful relationship," Neymar told Band Sports. "I love Vini. He's a great friend that football introduced me to. He had a great season, played a lot. I will definitely be rooting for him to win the Ballon d'Or. For me, there is no one else to win but him."

Vinícius scored 24 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions for LaLiga champions Madrid, including his team's second goal in last season's Champions League final win against Borussia Dortmund.

Neymar and Vinícius Júnior in Brazil training together before the former suffered an ACL injury. NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images

Neymar, who is Brazil's all-time leading scorer, finished third at the FIFA Ballon d'Or in 2015 and 2017 behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He said he believes it is Vinícius' time.

"We hope this [Ballon d'Or] returns to Brazil soon," the Al Hilal forward said. "Let it be with Vini. He's a guy that deserves it, he suffered a lot throughout his life, but he exceeded expectations, he surpassed the criticisms made of him. Today he has become a great idol, a great hero. I'm very happy that he's carrying this Brazilian flag around the world."

Vinícius, 24, has been a leading voice in the fight against racism after being repeatedly racially abused by some opposition fans since arriving in Spain in 2018.