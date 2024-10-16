Thomas Tuchel speaks for the first time as England's new manager at Wembley. (0:30)

Former England striker Gary Lineker has suggested that the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as the national team's head coach is a response from the Football Association amid the mounting uncertainty surrounding Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United.

Speaking on the 'Rest is Football' podcast, Lineker said: "There was a big meeting at Manchester United in London. There were a lot of rumours that maybe they were going to fire Ten Hag. Maybe they weren't but we know they talked to Tuchel in the summer.

"Maybe the FA have gone, 'Crikey! We don't wanna miss out to Man United,' so they pushed it. It does seem slightly odd, the timing, since Tuchel doesn't start till 2025."

Lineker also revealed that interim manager Lee Carsley would've been his perferred choice for a permanent contract as England manager.

"I'd have given the job to Lee Carsley," Lineker added. "I have seen enough to suggest to me the players really trust him.

"And he is imaginative enough to produce something that is a joy to watch, is entertaining and front-footed football. I'd have gone for Lee Carsley [but] it is not my job to pick people like that."

Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as England manager. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Former England player Gary Neville also expressed concern for the appointment of Tuchel, highlighting his preferation for an English manager.

"They've got a great coach, [of] that there's no doubt," Neville said. "Thomas Tuchel has got a proven track record. He's proven as well that he can win big knockout matches, so I think from that point of view the FA cannot be in any way criticised.

"It's not really about Thomas Tuchel, but there is an element of disappointment in my head thinking about the fact that the FA have gone to an international coach."

Neville's former teammate Rio Ferdinand was positive about Tuchel's appointment. Speaking on his Youtube channel, he said: "I think the players will be happy. They want to be led to the Promised Land. I know for a fact, these players will be ringing each other asking what he's like.

"There will be a little bit of anxiety and apprehension, but I'm sure he will settle that on day one and talk them through how he's going to get them to win a trophy."

Tuchel, 51, will start work as England manager on Jan. 1 and has had a royal seal of approval by the head of the FA, Prince William, on X.

"Exciting times for England, with a generation of talented players and a new manager taking the reins.

"Thomas, wishing you the best of luck, we're all behind you! W."