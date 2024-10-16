Open Extended Reactions

Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as England manager, starting in 2025, but has a wealth of experience and success in club football dating back to 2000.

Tuchel has completed spells with Augsburg, Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich as a coach, winning major silverware including the Ligue 1 and Bundesliga titles and the Champions League title with Chelsea in 2021.

Mainz 05 (2009-2014)

Thomas Tuchel was on the coaching staff at Mainz 05 between 2009 and 2014. Photo by Jan Huebner/Getty Images

Tuchel caught the eye of Bundesliga club Mainz 05 who appointed him, initially as an U19 coach, in 2009. After one season, Tuchel had secured an U19 Bundesliga title and moved to the first-team. Tuchel's coaching expertise secured Mainz a spot in the UEFA Europa league in his second season.

Borussia Dortmund (2015-2017)

Thomas Tuchel was the first team coach of Borussia Dortmund between 2015 and 2017, taking over from Jurgen Klopp. Photo credit should read SASCHA SCHUERMANN/AFP via Getty Images

Dortmund finished second in Tuchel's first season as head coach. In his second season -- 2016-17 --Tuchel won the DFB-Pokal, his first senior trophy, as Dortmund beat Eintracht Frankfurt. This was Dortmund's first honour in five years. Under Tuchel, Dortmund only lost 17 games in 108.

Paris Saint-Germain (2018-2020)

In 2018, Thomas Tuchel left Germany for the first time in his coaching career to take over Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1. Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Tuchel left Germany to pursue a career in France with Paris Saint-Germain. His first move at PSG was the permanent signing of Monaco forward Kylian Mbappé. Tuchel's first campaign in Paris saw him win the Ligue 1 title, setting him up nicely for the next season to be his most successful season as a manager. In the 2019-20 season, Tuchel and PSG won the domestic quadruple which included the Trophée des Champions, Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue alongside defending their Ligue 1 title. In this season, PSG also reached the Champions League final for the first time.

Chelsea (2021-2022)

In 2021, during his first season in England, Thomas Tuchel won the highest accolade in European football -- The Champions League. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tuchel expanded his career to the Premier League in January 2021 when he was appointed by Chelsea. He made an instant impact at Stamford Bridge, winning 14 straight games. After taking Chelsea all the way to the Champions League Final, Tuchel became the first manager to reach two consecutive Champions League finals in a row. Chelsea defeated Pep Guardiola's Manchester City 1-0 in the final to add another accolade to Tuchel's managerial career.

Bayern Munich (2023-2024)

Thomas Tuchel returned to the Bundesliga in 2023 to coach Bayern Munich. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

After a career-high with Chelsea, Tuchel returned to Germany as head coach of Bayern Munich. He led Bayern to the Bundesliga title that season after a thrilling final-day victory secured his first senior title in his home country. In 2023, with Harry Kane added to the ranks, Bayern failed to win the Bundesliga for the first time in 11 seasons, marking the end of Tuchel's time in charge.

England (2025)

Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as England manager, starting in 2025. Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The Football Association confirmed on Wednesday that Tuchel has been appointed as England manager and will start work on Jan. 1. Tuchel replaces Gareth Southgate, who made the decision to step down after England lost the Euro 2024 final to Spain.