Yohan Cabaye will take over as PSG's academy sporting director. Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Former France international Yohan Cabaye has been named as the sporting director of Paris Saint-Germain's youth academy, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Cabaye made 48 appearances for France, including at the 2014 World Cup and the European Championship in 2016. He played 57 times for PSG from 2013-15, between spells in the Premier League with Newcastle United and Crystal Palace.

"This decision follows an exemplary career with Paris Saint-Germain, marked by expertise and in-depth knowledge of the top level," PSG said in a statement.

"This appointment once again underlines the importance the club attaches to developing and supporting the next generation, so that it can continue to draw on the incredible pool of young talent in the Paris region."

Cabaye said he was grateful to PSG for the opportunity.

"I am honoured by this appointment and would like to thank the Club for its confidence" Cabaye said.

"Along with the management team, I am determined to work to ensure that Paris Saint-Germain remains a world benchmark in terms of youth development. Our aim is not just performance, but also the transmission of fundamental values and the development of young talent."