Atlético Madrid have had the three-game partial stadium closure imposed after crowd troubles at last month's Madrid derby reduced to just one game following an appeal.

The Appeals Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) also agreed on Thursday to lower Atlético's initial €45,000 ($49,000) fine to €3000 ($3200).

Atlético were punished after fans threw objects onto the pitch during their 1-1 home draw against Real Madrid on Sept. 29 that forced the match to be temporarily suspended.

"This Appeal Committee, appreciating in an appropriate and praiseworthy manner the effort and additional measures adopted by Atlético, considers that, despite this, there are aspects that could have been managed better and measures could have been additionally implemented," a statement said.

Objects were thrown from the stands behind Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois' goal in the second half of the match at the Metropolitano stadium, leading to the referee suspending play for more than 15 minutes.

The game then resumed after Atlético players and coach Diego Simeone spoke with supporters.

Atlético permanently banned four fans who were identified as being involved in the incident.

The club condemned the behaviour, and said it was appealing the RFEF's ban to protect the majority of fans, who were not involved.

The Rojiblancos, however, could face further punishment for the incidents during the derby.

Fans disrupted the Madrid derby by throwing objects onto the pitch. Photo by Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On Wednesday, Spain's Anti-Violence Commission proposed a two-week total closure of Atlético's Metropolitano stadium and a €65,000 fine ($70,900) as punishment for the incidents.

Atlético have had to address fan incidents in the Champions League as well, with the club agreeing to not sell tickets to season ticket holders for their next five away matches after being hit by UEFA sanctions.

Last week, Atlético were fined €30,000 ($32,568.00) that came with a suspended ban of selling tickets to their away fans for a UEFA competition match after the fans showed "racist discriminatory" behaviour in their side's 4-0 defeat against Portuguese side Benfica in the European competition.

"The damage caused to the image of Atlético and its fans, the vast majority of whom have behaved in an exemplary manner, is difficult to repair," Atlético said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The seriousness of the matter and the responsibility to look after the image of our club has forced the entity to take this measure while all those involved in such incidents are identified."

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.