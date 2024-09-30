Gab Marcotti reacts to controversy in the Madrid derby, where fans were seen to be throwing objects at players while masking their identities. (0:55)

Gab Marcotti: These fans should not be covering their faces (0:55)

Open Extended Reactions

Atlético Madrid have permanently banned one fan over the throwing of objects onto the pitch during the Madrid Derby, the club said on Monday.

The 1-1 draw with Real Madrid at the Metropolitano on Sunday was suspended midway through the second half by referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer -- minutes after the visitors had taken the lead through Éder Militão -- after items including lighters and plastic bottles were thrown towards Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The referee paused the game for an initial 10 minutes, and play halted for around 20 minutes in total, while the crowd were warned to cease the behaviour, or the match would be definitively suspended.

After the game, Atlético coach Diego Simeone and captain Koke both criticised Courtois, saying that his celebration of Militão's goal had contributed to the incident.

On Monday, Atlético said that "the club has made the decision to permanently expel the person identified yesterday by the police, in collaboration with our security department, involved in the throwing of objects during the derby."

"Our security department continues to work with the police to identify the rest of those involved in the throwing of objects, who will be permanently expelled as soon as they are identified," the club said.

During the suspension in play, Simeone, Koke and Atlético defender José María Giménez went to speak to fans behind the goal, where at least two individuals in the crowd were seen wearing balaclavas.

On Monday the club said it would "imminently incorporate into its internal regulations the prohibition of using any element or garment in order to hide one's identity."