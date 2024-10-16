Transfer Talk: Madrid's pursuit of Alexander-Arnold heats up

Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window won't reopen in Europe for a while yet, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Real Madrid ready move for Trent

Real Madrid's interest in Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has ramped up, with The Athletic reporting that the 26-year-old is now their "their priority target."

The report claims Los Blancos are also considering other right-back options, including Tottenham Hotspur's Pedro Porro, Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen and the Netherlands, and Spain youth international Juanlu Sanchez of Sevilla.

Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool deal expires in June 2025 and from January onwards he will be able to negotiate a free transfer with clubs based outside of the United Kingdom. The England international has refused to rule out signing a new deal with the Reds, although time is running out with the January window now just a few months away.

Real Madrid's decision to make the right-back position a priority has been hastened by the recent injury sustained by Dani Carvajal. The 32-year-old tore his anterior cruciate ligament earlier this month, meaning he'll be out for the rest of the 2024-25 season.

- Barcelona could try to sign Darwin Núñez or Alexander Isak if they miss out on Erling Haaland next year, The Sun reports. The Manchester City forward has emerged as Barca's number one long-term target, as the club looks to crown the grand opening of the Nou Camp in 2025 with a marquee signing. However, should they fail to land Haaland, Nunez and Isak are on their shortlist.

- Arsenal will not activate Victor Osimhen's £68 million release clause in January, according to Football Insider. While the Gunners are "long-term admirers" of the 25-year-old, they are instead likely to retain Kai Havertz as their first-choice forward option for the remainder of the campaign. Osimhen is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, although there is a break clause in the loan agreement which would allow him to join a third club in January.

- Barcelona are "keeping an eye" on 23-year-old Espanyol goalkeeper Joan García, Ekrem Konur has revealed. The club are searching for a potential Marc-André ter Stegen replacement, who suffered a serious injury last month which could keep him out of action for the remainder of the season. While they did recently sign former Juventus and Arsenal stopper Wojciech Szczęsny on a free, Garcia would be a transfer with a view to long-term succession.

- Internazionale could challenge Juventus for Spezia defender Nicolo Bertola, as per Calciomercato. The 21-year-old has caught the eye of several leading teams in Serie A, Inter Milan among them, who view him as a more affordable -- and attainable -- defensive option than Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah.

- Robin Hack is set to extend his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach until 2029, according to Florian Plettenberg. The Sky Sports Deutschland reporter claims that a salary has already been agreed, with an official announcement expected soon. Hack has scored 10 goals in 34 Bundesliga matches for Die Fohlen since joining from Arminia Bielefeld last year.