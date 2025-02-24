Julien Laurens praises Mo Salah's incredible form for Liverpool this season and compares him to other Premier League legends. (1:07)

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has urged supporters to make Anfield "horrible" for opponents in the coming months as his team seek to get their Premier League title challenge over the line.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai helped Liverpool beat reigning champions Manchester City 2-0 at the Etihad on Sunday, moving Arne Slot's side 11 points clear at the top of the table.

While second-place Arsenal have a game in hand, Liverpool are now the overwhelming favourites to get their hands on the trophy this season and have the added advantage of seven of their last 11 league games being at home.

Speaking to reporters after Liverpool's win in Manchester, Van Dijk said: "I mentioned it after that [Wolves] game, that obviously it's pretty normal to be [nervous] like that," he said. "It is a human [reaction] that there could be some anxious feelings kicking in, and that could still be the case.

Virgil van Dijk has been in imperious form for Liverpool as they have established themselves as title favourites. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

"But I think it only helps us and them [the supporters] as well to make Anfield horrible for the opponent. Most of the time we have been doing that, and obviously the way we play helps with that as well.

"How many home games are left? Seven out of 11. So let's make sure those seven are going to be amazing, as loud as possible. I don't think we have to speak about it because normally that is the case.

"So let's go, enjoy, focus on Wednesday now, and then we'll see what happens after."

Liverpool's win against City marked the club's first Premier League victory at the Etihad in a decade. It was the fourth game in a testing run of five matches in 15 days for the league leaders, who host Newcastle United at Anfield on Wednesday night.

"This was a big win," Van Dijk said. "I told the guys, 'Don't take these wins for granted, but when you go home, recover and be ready for the preparation for Newcastle.'

"That's the only thing we have to do. Tunnel vision. Nothing else matters really. And we need our fans to be in great shape on Wednesday as well."

Van Dijk has played every minute of Liverpool's Premier League season so far, playing alongside Ibrahima Konaté, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah, all of whom have dealt with injury issues.

His contract situation with the Merseyside club remains unresolved, however, with his existing deal due to expire at the end of the season.