Transfer rumors, news: Newcastle, Man Utd eye unhappy Lookman

Manchester United and Newcastle look set to battle it out to sign unsettled Atalanta star Ademola Lookman, while James McAtee has been lined up to replace Florian Wirtz at Bayer Leverkusen. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Newcastle and Manchester United are keeping tabs on Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman. Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Premier League duo Newcastle United and Manchester United are positioning themselves to sign Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, according to TEAMtalk. The Magpies are believed to have sent scouts to watch the 27-year-old recently with "strong" interest in him, though they could face "stiff competition" for the Nigeria international's signature from Man United. Lookman's future with La Dea remains uncertain after a public spat with manager Gian Piero Gasperini, in which the player felt "deeply disrespected" after being singled out as "one of the worst penalty takers" following a miss against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League.

- Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City have been given a boost in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, reports the Daily Mail, with the Bundesliga side having lined up City starlet James McAtee as his replacement. The trio are all believed to be looking at the 21-year-old Germany international and expected to test the waters with a set of bids in the summer. Wirtz has been in impressive form this season, with nine goals and 10 assists in only 23 league appearances.

- Manchester City are interested in FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, according to Foot Mercato. It is reported that the Citizens have already begun talks with the Portuguese Primeira Liga club over a move for the 25-year-old, whom they have identified as a replacement for current starter Ederson amid plans to make several changes to their squad in the next transfer window. Costa, Portugal's first-choice keeper at the international level, is said to be on the radar of "several" clubs in Europe.

- Internazionale are set to part ways with forward Joaquín Correa in the summer, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The Nerazzurri are reportedly disappointed with the 30-year-old's performances recently, while injury issues have also seen him struggle to gain a consistent run of matches in the Serie A, having made only two starts this season. Correa's contract at the San Siro is set to expire in June.

- Talks between Tottenham Hotspur and midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur over a new contract have begun, according to the Daily Mail. Spurs are reported to be keen to sign the 27-year-old Uruguay international to new terms, with his current contract set to enter the final 12 months this summer. Bentancur is seen as a key player for manager Ange Postecoglou, and it is said that meetings with his representatives are set to take place in the coming weeks. He has made 16 Premier League appearances this season.