Ashley Young was initially awarded a penalty for a foul by Harry Maguire, but there was also a shirt-pull by Matthijs de Ligt. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

In this week's VAR Review: Why Everton's overturned penalty against Manchester United is not as straightforward as you might think. Plus, a possible penalty for Aston Villa against Chelsea and red cards for Myles Lewis-Skelly and Illia Zabarnyi.

Possible penalty overturn: Challenge by Maguire on Young

What happened: Three minutes into stoppage time, a shot by Idrissa Gueye was saved by André Onana. As Ashley Young moved toward the rebound, he went down and appealed for a penalty. Referee Andy Madley pointed to the spot for a foul by Harry Maguire, which was checked by the VAR, Matt Donohue.

VAR decision: Penalty canceled.

VAR review: It was the big controversy of the weekend, with Manchester United rescued from almost certain defeat as the VAR stepped in to cancel a penalty to Everton.

Did the referee really make a clear and obvious error, or did the VAR overstep?

The answer lies within the context of the on-field decision, and once you know the process it makes much more sense.

It has to be separated into two parts -- and that's what's not immediately apparent.