Open Extended Reactions

Erling Haaland has been named as one of the Premier League's fastest players. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

The Premier League's fastest players have been revealed with Manchester City's Erling Haaland among the quickest in the competition.

Haaland has clocked a top speed of 35.7 km/h this season, according to BBC Sport and Opta.

The data also showed that the Norway international has walked the furthest of any outfield player in the Premier League this term, covering 28.2km without breaking into a run.

While no doubt an impressive pace, the City striker is still some way behind Tottenham's Micky van de Ven, the quickest player in the league having reached a top speed of 37.1 km/h.

Van de Ven showed his pace at Old Trafford in September during Spurs' 3-0 win over Manchester United when he picked up the ball inside his own half before bursting through the United defence to provide an assist for Brennan Johnson who opened the scoring.

Wolves winger Carlos Forbs is behind Van de Ven with a top speed of 36.6 km/h followed by Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga who has reached 35.9 km/h.

City defender Kyle Walker, known for his blistering pace, has dropped off the Premier League's quickest list, down to 80th according to data from this season so far.

Gabriel Martinelli is the fastest Arsenal player with a top speed of 35.6 km/h, just ahead of United forward Alejandro Garnacho who has been clocked at 35.5 km/h.

Pedro Neto is Chelsea's quickest player having reached 35.4 km/h, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is ahead of Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah, having run at 34.7 km/h this season.