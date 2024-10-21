Open Extended Reactions

Juventus said one of their social media accounts was hacked on Monday, after fans were taken by surprise with the fake announcement of Real Madrid's Turkish teenager Arda Güler signing for the Italian club.

The transfer window may be closed, but followers of Juve's English account on social media platform X were left scratching their heads when a photo of Madrid midfielder Güler at an airport was posted.

"Welcome to Juventus, Arda Güler," the post said.

"The rising star of football is now part of the Juventus family."

Juventus then clarified the situation on their Italian account, much to the disappointment of their supporters, and the highly rated 19-year-old international will not be appearing in Serie A any time soon.

"Our Juventus English account has been hacked. Please ignore the false information being published on this account," the club's official post on X said.

Juventus host VfB Stuttgart on Tuesday having started the Champions League with a perfect record after opening with a 3-1 home win over PSV Eindhoven and a 3-2 victory at RB Leipzig

Arda Güler (L) in Real Madrid training on Sunday. Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Motta's team have been prolific in Europe, netting six goals in those two matches, but their forward line has been less effective in Serie A, managing 11 goals in eight games.

"There is no difference between the league and the Champions League," Motta told reporters on Monday. "We must always have the same attitude, each match is a story in itself -- with evolving strategies and situations.

"It's not just us who have difficulties against teams that close down well, everyone struggles, football is like that and that's why we have to give our all and believe until the end.

"We must continue to improve in all aspects, both in terms of the game and mentally. We hope to perform well, playing good football, that is the way we will have a chance of winning."