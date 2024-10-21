NWSL Power Rankings: Orlando slipping at the wrong time

Open Extended Reactions

It's Monday, and another week of NWSL action is in the books, which means it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Our rankings are derived from a combination of key season statistics (points per game, goal differential, expected goal differential), recent performance, the Opta computer ratings and the observations of our writers.

Who's climbing the table? Who's in free fall? Our writers and statistical models have ranked all 14 clubs in the league after Matchday 25. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 2

Next match: Sunday at Chicago Red Stars, 3 p.m. ET (watch live on ESPN+)

San Diego, if you thought you were going to escape the wrath of Temwa Chawinga, you were dead wrong. With her goal against the Wave, Chawinga has now scored against every team in the league this year -- and she became the first player in NWSL history to bag 20 goals in a single season. San Diego's defense was no match for the league's most dynamic attack in a 4-1 win for KC.

Previous ranking: 1

Next match: Saturday vs. Seattle Reign FC, 5 p.m. ET

Going 23-straight games unbeaten to start the season is enough to buy anyone a bunch of goodwill. In that sense, dropping the Pride out of the top spot after just their second loss of the year is harsh; they still have a four-point cushion on top of the table.

Losing back-to-back games, though, including a 3-1 defeat to Gotham? Not great. It's not time to panic, but if anyone in Orlando needed a reminder of how fragile the throne is in the NWSL, the last two games have been that.

Previous ranking: 3

Next match: Saturday at North Carolina Courage, 7:30 p.m. ET

At Audi Field on Sunday, there were fireworks via two red cards, one to the Spirit's Rosemonde Kouassi and one to the Red Stars' Ludmila. There were goals. And there was the reminder that the Spirit are going to be a really tough out come playoff time. They outshot, outscored, and outplayed Chicago in a 2-0 win.

Previous ranking: 4

Next match: Friday at Utah Royals FC, 9:30 p.m. ET

With a 3-1 win over Orlando, Gotham's unbeaten run has now stretched to seven games in the regular season. On a Sunday where USWNT stalwart Kelley O'Hara was honored ahead of her retirement, it was only fitting that Gotham earned all three points. With two goals from set pieces -- one from the first phase and one from the second -- it was a lovely outing.

Previous ranking: 5

Next match: Saturday vs. Washington Spirit, 7:30 p.m. ET

Despite their 58% possession on the road against Bay, North Carolina only managed 99 touches in the final third -- that's their fourth-lowest tally in 2024, according to FBref, with their joint third-lowest shot tally of the year to boot. The flat attacking performance and 1-0 loss helped show that the Courage are clearly outside the top-tier of the Pride, Current, Spirit, and Gotham.

Previous ranking: 6

Next match: Friday vs. Angel City FC, 10 p.m. ET

Remember last weekend, when the Thorns ended their seven-game winless run by snapping the Pride's season-long unbeaten streak? Okay, good, me neither. Unlike the last three years where Portland finished first in the NWSL in xG, according to FBref, the offense is far more pedestrian in 2024. They finished Saturday fourth in the league's xG table and failed to create enough against Louisville in a 1-0 loss. Playoffs aren't a guarantee.

Previous ranking: 8

Next match: Saturday at Houston Dash, 9:30 p.m. ET

With a hugely important 1-0 win over the Courage on Saturday, Bay kept themselves in contention to make the playoffs during this expansion campaign. A late goal from Abby Dahlkemper was the game-winner, putting Bay in the pole position to claim the eighth and final playoff spot in the regular season finale against Houston.

Previous ranking: 11

Next match: Friday vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 9:30 p.m. ET

A birthday goal? Great. A birthday goal that's also a banger of a free kick? Just ask Claudia Zornoza how it feels. The 34-year-old got Utah on the board on her birthday on Sunday. She's been a revelation since joining in July, with two goals and three assists in her nine matches for the Royals.

It's no coincidence Utah have picked up more points since Zornoza debuted than they did in the 16 games prior to her arrival. They're out of playoff contention, but there's a twinkle of optimism in Utah right now.

Previous ranking: 10

Next match: Sunday at San Diego Wave, 5:30 p.m. ET (watch live on ESPN+)

"Hey Siri, show me a classic Racing Louisville win."

A low-scoring affair where Louisville left most of the possession to their opponents and capitalized on a late set piece goal? Yeah, that sounds like the Louisville team I know. By beating Portland 1-0 on Saturday, Racing kept themselves in the playoff hunt. Their battle with San Diego on Sunday will be massive in the search for the club's first postseason berth.

Previous ranking: 7

Next match: Sunday vs. Kansas City Current, 3 p.m. ET (watch live on ESPN+)

The last two games have given us a reality check when it comes to Chicago. Last Saturday, they fell to Gotham, taking just two shots in a 2-0 loss. This Sunday, they fell to the Spirit, losing 2-0 and looking like the clear second-best team on the field. Though the Red Stars are still sitting in sixth, it's impossible to view this team as a true contender.

Previous ranking: 9

Next match: Friday at Portland Thorns, 10 p.m. ET

Eliminated from playoff contention before their game against Utah kicked off on Sunday, Sydney Leroux pulled out a lovely goal in the second half to salvage a point for her team. Still, this Angel City squad made very little real progress in 2024. Their points per game tally is the lowest of their three-year existence and they have the second oldest team in the league, weighted by FBref based on minutes played. There are more questions than answers.

Previous ranking: 13

Next match: Saturday at Orlando Pride, 5 p.m. ET

With their playoff dreams crushed, at least Seattle managed to break their five-game losing streak by topping Houston 2-1. Seeing Nerilia Mondesir open her NWSL account in her first start is one positive as focus shifts to next season.

Previous ranking: 12

Next match: Sunday vs. Racing Louisville, 5:30 p.m. ET (watch live on ESPN+)

When the final whistle blew on San Diego's 4-1 loss to Kansas City on Friday, the Wave's season came to an unceremonious end, albeit with one game remaining on their schedule. They went from winning last year's NWSL Shield as the best team in the regular season to becoming of the league's bottom-feeders in the span of a calendar year. Things change quickly around here.

Previous ranking: 14

Next match: Saturday vs. Bay FC, 9:30 p.m. ET

Up against the Seattle Reign, the Dash put up less than a single non-penalty expected goal for the 16th time this season, according to FBref. The attack continues to look lost. At least Zoe Matthews' debut provides some hope for the future, with the 17-year-old becoming the youngest player to ever see NWSL action for Houston.