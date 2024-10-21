Luis Miguel Echegaray explains the nods to the legacies of Bad Bunny and Lionel Messi in their Adidas collaboration. (0:57)

Open Extended Reactions

As Lionel Messi and Inter Miami make waves on the pitch after winning the Supporters' Shield, qualifying for MLS playoffs and breaking the single-season points record, the legendary Argentine is also generating headlines off the field after announcing an Adidas collaboration with musician Bad Bunny. ESPN had an early look at the project with thoughts from the two sporting and musical giants, respectively.

The Bad Bunny & Messi Collection includes the Adidas Gazelle, which is one of the brand's most iconic shoes that originated in 1966, as well as the F50 cleat, worn by Messi throughout his career.

Asked about the collaboration with Bad Bunny, Messi told ESPN -- via email -- that he "didn't hesitate to join." The World Cup champion also expressed admiration for the Puerto Rican star's songs.

"We really like his music. We have been following him for a long time, and there is always some song of his on the playlists we listen to. It's part of the mix that always plays," Messi said.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny, the "King of Latin Trap" who won in six categories at Sunday's Billboard Latin Music Awards, spoke about how soccer's GOAT inspires his work.

Adidas

"I have always been a fan of Messi, so collaborating with him is a dream come true," Bad Bunny told ESPN via email. "Obviously, I admire his talent and excellence in the game, but I've also seen him as an example of how to stay humble, let your work speak for itself and stay focused. His dedication and effort are what really set him apart from the rest, and that is something I have tried to emulate."

The artist also nodded to his and Messi's involvement in the process. "We wanted to ensure that the final product was not only authentic, but also something that we ourselves use in our daily lives and that reflects our personal style. We are excited to provide this collaboration to our Latin community. The inspiration comes from our roots and how sport and music intertwine, creating something authentic for our fans," he said to ESPN.

Messi also acknowledged the impact both have on the Latin American community.

"For me, and I suppose also for Bad Bunny, the Latin community has enormous importance in our lives. A large part of our fans are Latino, and there is a bond of language, culture and society that is very special. Now, living in Miami with my family, we are more aware of those ties that unite us as Latinos," Messi told ESPN.

Adidas' design director Rafael Mayorga worked with both stars from inception and mentioned how Bad Bunny used the brand's archive to find inspiration.

"We pulled out so many shoes from the archives and so it features a few things from the very first, original Gazelle," Mayorga told ESPN. "The cleat is a really special boot, built to Messi's playing specifications. Lightweight materials, a golden bottom and we added a lot of Easter eggs for the consumer."

ESPN had the opportunity to see the collection firsthand at a special event in New York City, and there are unique touches. They include a twisted toe which is inspired by basketball shoes from the 1970s. There's also an "X" on the heel, inspired by the older models, but at the same time there is a double entendre as the X is the Roman numeral for 10, which is Messi's number.

There is a vintage look to the shoe, which again is homage to the original Adidas Gazelles and the signatures on the side include "Benito" and "Leo" instead of "Bad Bunny" or "Messi" to make it more personal. The cleat's sole is golden to commemorate Messi's eight Ballon d'Ors. It also has a blue X on the back and Puerto Rican and Argentina flags on the side of the cleat.

The cleat was also worn this past weekend by the Inter Miami star during their game against New England Revolution, when he scored a hat-trick after coming on in the 58th minute.

Para ustedes ✍️🇵🇷🇦🇷💌⁰Benito y Messi juntos por primera vez, unidos por el sentimiento que inspiran en millones de personas.



For you ✍️🇵🇷🇦🇷💌

Benito and Messi together for the first time, united by the feeling they inspire in millions of people. pic.twitter.com/Is0wCWt8iR — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) October 21, 2024

Now eyeing the playoffs, the Inter Miami captain shared his thoughts on the team's goals and how far they could go in the buildup to the collaboration release.

"I hope very far, hopefully. The playoffs have just begun and the truth is that we are excited to continue winning titles and achieving objectives. We know it's not going to be easy. There are many teams that fight all season to achieve their goals, and now the most important part begins, where it is win or go out. I think they are going to be very even playoffs, and the details are going to define many games," Messi told ESPN.

There is also a video campaign where Messi and Bad Bunny read letters from fans, stating the importance of their impact as stars and sources of inspiration for Latinos and young people across the globe.

"We're so proud to work with these guys. There's only one Messi and only one Bad Bunny. Hopefully the fans will appreciate the design," Mayorga said.

The collection comes out Saturday.