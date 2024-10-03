Open Extended Reactions

Lionel Messi said Inter Miami CF has completed its first objective of the 2024 MLS season after clinching the Supporters' Shield with a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night at Lower.com Field in Ohio.

"I am happy," Messi said in a postgame interview with Apple TV. "Happy that we did it. At the beginning of the year we knew that this was a group to fight for this. We took charge from the beginning, we had the players to do this. I am happy to secure the first objective, and we're thinking of the next."

Messi scored two goals and Luis Suárez added another as Miami held on after the Crew's Rudy Camacho was sent off in the 63rd minute. Miami keeper Drake Callender saved a penalty kick from Cucho Hernández in the 84th minute to seal the three points for his team.

The Herons secured the trophy with 68 points in 32 games, winning their first piece of MLS silverware since debuting in 2020 as an expansion franchise. Inter Miami claimed the inaugural 2023 Leagues Cup title but had not previously won anything in MLS.

The moment we made history! 🛡️🖤🩷 pic.twitter.com/zRseWXbGTZ — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 3, 2024

The team experienced a meteoric rise in 2024 due to the contributions of Messi and Suárez in their first full seasons with the team. Together, the forwards have accounted for 35 of the team's 72 goals in 31 matches.

"I think since the arrival of [coach] Gerardo Martino and us [Jordi Alba, Suarez and Sergio Busquets], the idea was clear to be protagonist and chase the ball, have the ball and possession. Important players arrived to grow the team in terms of the game and personality. We try to compete in every game," Messi said.

Despite Messi's absences because of injury and international duty, the Argentine captain leads Inter Miami in assists and goals in only 16 games played.

The 2024 Supporters' Shield becomes Messi's second trophy with the club, and 46th career title. His long list of achievements includes 10 LaLiga trophies, four Champions League triumphs, two Copa América titles and the 2022 FIFA World Cup among others.

"I've been here one year, I'm happy that we've been able to win two titles with him," Martino said.

The Supporters' Shield stands as one of two major trophies in MLS alongside the MLS Cup, and is given to the team with the best overall record in the regular season to reward consistency through a 34-game campaign.

Sixteen different MLS teams have won the Supporters' Shield, with the LA Galaxy and D.C. United leading the way with four each.

By winning the Shield, Inter Miami secured home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Inter Miami also remains on course to beat the league's record for most points in a regular season.

The New England Revolution holds the record after racking up 73 points during the 2021 season, but Miami could still surpass that number by winning its final two games.