Former Tottenham Hotspur and Brazil midfielder has signed for English seventh-tier side Harborough Town as they continue to make waves in the FA Cup.

Sandro, 35, enjoyed spells at Spurs, Queens Park Rangers and West Bromwich Albion in England, spending four years in north London.

He also played at Udinese and Genoa in Serie A, earning 17 caps for Brazil between 2009 and 2012.

Harborough beat Tonbridge Angels in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday and were elated to be drawn against League One side Reading in the second round.

"What an unbelievable signing for the club, I really cannot express how I am feeling," Harborough manager Mitch Austin said.

Sandro spent four years at Tottenham in the Premier League. Michael Regan/Getty Images

"I had a chance conversation with Sandro a couple of weeks ago and we got talking about football, told him about Harborough Town FC and the journey we are on and he has been messaging me ever since to sign on, totally unbelievable and gobsmacked is how I would describe this signing."

Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Sandro explained how the move came about.

"I do some work with Tottenham sometimes, going to games and talking to fans, that kind of thing," he said. "That's how I met the owner of the club [Harborough]. The owner and the coach are Tottenham fans and they go to one of the exclusive areas of the stadium where people have dinner and drinks. I met them there and we had a chat.

"They said to me: 'Sandro you look in good shape, you've stopped playing, but you look great. Why don't you come and play for us.'"

He added that he will be playing for the club for free.

"I miss playing so I said, sure I'll come and play, just tell me where to come," Sandro said. "They offered me money, said they could pay but I said no. I'm doing it for fun and friendship, I don't want money for it. I'll see how much I can play, I'll go and do what I can, maybe one half or see how much I can last.

"I'm gonna play. Could be one game could be more if they get through. I'm not ending my retirement, it's not a long term thing."

Sandro last played competitively in 2022 for Portuguese team Os Belenenses. He announced his retirement in an Instagram post in September 2023, but has come out of retirement to play for the Leicestershire-based club.