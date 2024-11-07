Spain captain Álvaro Morata has been taken to hospital after suffering a head injury during an AC Milan training session on Thursday, a source told ESPN.

The former Atlético Madrid forward was taken to hospital in Legnano, Milan. A source told ESPN that Morata has avoided serious injury but will undergo further scans in order to ascertain a full diagnosis.

Morata, who started and scored in the Italian side's 3-1 Champions League win at Real Madrid on Tuesday, was hurt after an aerial collision with a teammate.

Alvaro Morata suffered a head injury during Thursday's training session at AC Milan's training ground. Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

The 32-year-old is expected to remain in hospital overnight under observation and is set to sit out Saturday's league game at Cagliari.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente will announce his squad on Friday for the upcoming UEFA Nations League games at Denmark on Nov. 15 and against Switzerland three days later.