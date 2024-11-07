Jurgen Klinsmann joins "ESPN FC" to give his thoughts on Hansi Flick's fantastic start at Barcelona. (1:16)

Spain star Nico Williams has said some Barcelona players repeatedly messaged him to leave Athletic Club and join them at the Camp Nou in the summer.

Williams, who excelled for Spain at Euro 2024, was hotly pursued by Barça in the summer transfer window before eventually deciding to remain at Athletic at least for another season.

Asked about the summer, Nico told La Revuelta TV show: "It was difficult."

"On top of that, the 'bastards' of [Barça] Lamine [Yamal] and [Alejandro] Balde and others didn't help. They would say to me 'brother come now, come now.'"

He added that his Spain teammates playing at Barça would text him "all the time."

Despite Barça signing his compatriot Dani Olmo, Williams said he continues to get messages from Barça fans on social media.

"It's difficult to evade yourself from that," he said. "I still get messages despite not being linked.

"It's a bit of everything. Many people say 'go to Barca' and others say 'we don't need you anymore.'"

LaLiga leaders Barça have had a strong start to the season under Hansi Flick, who replaced Xavi Hernandez as manager at the end of last season.

Barça midfielder Pedri has said Flick's approach to discipline is different to Xavi's.

"Xavi, for example, would fine you €5000 [$5,382] if you arrived late one day and if you arrive late the next day, it would be double," Pedri said

"Flick has taken away the fines. Now if you arrive late, you don't play. For me, it is much worse not to play."