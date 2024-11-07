Transfer rumors, news: Al Hilal want Ronaldo as Neymar replacement

Sebastian Salazar and Herculez Gomez debate whether Inter Miami would sign Neymar with his injury issues. (1:40)

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal and Manchester United are both looking at Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané, while Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal are ready to replace Neymar with Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours, and gossip from the world of soccer.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Williams: Barcelona players kept messaging me to join them

- Houston Dynamo decline 2025 option for Héctor Herrera

- Corinthians goalkeeper Hugo Souza keen to stay amid City Group interest

Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to keep playing in the Saudi Pro League, despite his age. FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Sport claims that Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal are ready to terminate Neymar's contract and replace him with Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo. The move would send shockwaves around the world as the 39-year-old Ronaldo has scored 68 goals in 78 games for Al Nassr and blazed a trail for top stars to move to the Saudi league. The report claims that Al Hilal aren't willing to bet on the 32-year-old Neymar staying injury free and won't register him in January, while taking a financial hit on the €90m they spent to sign him. And they dream of replacing him with Ronaldo.

- Arsenal are continuing to monitor Leroy Sané's situation at Bayern Munich with the winger's contract ending in the summer, reports Florian Plettenberg, although the Sky Sports Deutschland journalist reiterates that the 28-year-old's focus is on staying at the German giants. Manchester United are also among the clubs keeping an eye on the former Manchester City winger.

- Viktor Gyökeres is free to leave Sporting CP for €60-€70m, Florian Plettenberg has reported. The reports states that there is an agreement in place between the player's management and the Portuguese club, with Manchester City still "seriously interested" in signing him.

- AC Mlian have made progress in talks with Tijjani Reijnders over a new contract, reports Fabrizio Romano. The midfielder is considered a key part of the club's project, and as such, Milan have his new contract a top priority.

- There is a stalemate in contract negotiations between Napoli and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, says Calciomercato, although there will soon be new meetings to try to find a solution. The 23-year-old's agent has asked for a salary of €8m per season while Napoli are sticking to €5m. A move away could happen in the summer if a deal isn't agreed, although Gli Azzurri aren't considering that and would demand a fee of around €100m given his terms don't expire until 2027.

EXPERT TAKE

Gab Marcotti explores why Arsenal and Man United could be looking to snap up Leroy Sané.

Sané turns 29 in January and is out of contract in the summer. The fact that he's been pretty much fit all year but hasn't started a single league or Champions League game is a pretty strong hint that Bayern aren't in a rush to extend his deal. That makes sense from their perspective, because in Michael Olise, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry and Mathys Tel they have a range of winger options and, with Sané having come from Manchester City, he's on good money (he's the club's eighth-highest paid player). That's why Bayern are ready to move on -- maybe even for a cut-rate fee in January -- and you suspect Sané is too. Tactically he'd probably be a better fit at Arsenal, simply because Mikel Arteta likes using genuine wingers. The problem is, they already have established starters in Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, plus versatile alternatives off the bench in Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard (Raheem Sterling too, should they opt to extend his loan.) I'm not sure Sané would have a natural home in the 3-4-2-1 system many expect Ruben Amorim to implement at Manchester United, though he has occasionally played centrally and could act as one of the two "No. 10s." That said, United also have a core of serviceable players in that role: Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Amad Diallo. Sané's injury record isn't great but he's been fit for a while now and despite being in his late 20s hasn't lost much of his speed (he was the 12th-fastest player in the Bundesliga last year.) But as a free agent, he'd likely expect a three or four-year deal and you'd imagine a salary north of £200,000-a-week. United have other priorities and can find better ways to spend their money.

OTHER RUMORS

- Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, Atlético Madrid, AS Roma, Juventus and Atalanta are all interested in Lille winger Edon Zhegrova, as his contract ends in 2026. (Calciomercato).

- Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Juventus, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen are all competing to sign Sporting CP's 17-year-old winger Geovany Quenda, (TEAMtalk)

- Liverpool are ready to move for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who has impressed in the Premier League this season. (Football Insider)

- But Fulham's Antonee Robinson, Ipswich Town's Leif Davis, and RB Leipzig's David Raum are also options. (Sun)

- Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson is on the radar of Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham. (CaughtOffside)

- AC Milan, Internazionale and Napoli are tracking Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior, who could leave on a permanent deal in the summer. (Tuttomercatoweb)

- Brentford could be ready to move on forward Bryan Mbeumo for £60m, with Celtic's Nicolas Kuhn seen as a possible replacement. (TBR)

- Brighton and Hove Albion's right-back Tariq Lamptey will be of interest to Everton when his contract expires in 2025. (Africa Foot)

- Tottenham, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion are all showing interest in 23-year-old Boca Juniors winger Kevin Zenon. (CaughtOffside)

- Julen Lopetegui's job as West Ham manager could come to an end if his team lose against Everton at home on Saturday. (Guardian)

- Arsenal are better placed to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres than Manchester United. (Football Insider)

- Liverpool are making good progress in contract talks with Virgil van Dijk but are still planning on signing a centre-back. (TEAMTalk)

- Benjamin Šeško has 'second thoughts' over joining Arsenal in the summer due to fears he would play back-up to Kai Havertz. (Daily Mail)

- Juventus are plotting a bid for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. (Ekrem Konur)

- Boca Juniors remain interested in signing Leandro Paredes from AS Roma. (Nicolo Schira)

- Brighton & Hove Albion are in a race with Bayer Leverkusen to sign Red Star Belgrade right-back Strahinja Stojkovic. (Football Insider)

- Al Hilal have renewed their interest in Las Palmas midfielder Alberto Moleiro. (Rudy Galetti)

- Arsenal will listen to offers for defender Jakub Kwior following his tough start to the season (Ekrem Konur)

- Internazionale and Yann Bisseck's camp are set to complete the "final details" over a new contract. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelöf could all leave Manchester United in 2025. (Football Insider)