Erik ten Hag, middle, was the first Premier League boss to get axed by his club, but how's it looking for West Ham's Julen Lopetegui, left, or Southampton's Russell Martin, right? ESPN

Predicting managerial movement isn't as easy as it looks.

On the one hand, of course, Manchester United did cut ties with Erik ten Hag! His teams produced a number of historically terrible statistical outputs for the most successful club of the Premier League era. Finishing eighth last season and 14th this season just wasn't going to cut it.

On the other hand, Manchester United gave Ten Hag a contract extension four months ago! And then they spent the summer signing even more Dutch-and-or-former-Ajax players for him! For a team that finished eighth a year ago (with even worse underlying numbers), did the club really think that another rough start to the season wasn't possible? Was an incredibly dubious VAR penalty in injury time against West Ham really the final straw?

The point is: pretty much every Premier League club is a dysfunctional organization. Objectives vary not only between teams, but between parts of the teams themselves. We can't know what they're thinking because there is no one individual brain doing all of the thinking.

But on the heels of Ten Hag's departure, let's see what we can glean from the outside. With Manchester United removed, here is a ranking of all 19 other Premier managers by who is at no risk of being fired and whose seat is the hottest.

Let's get to the Hot Seat Index!