Arsenal interim manager Renee Slegers said it's "surreal" to have progressed to the Champions League quarterfinals after a narrow win over Juventus despite a slow start to the competition.

Arsenal left it late to secure their place in the knockout stages following an 89th-minute winner from substitute Lina Hurtig at Emirates Stadium.

The victory ensured The Gunners will progress out of the group stage despite falling to a 5-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the first game, who also progressed despite a 1-1 draw with Valerenga earlier in the evening. Arsenal's progression was dependent on Bayern Munich avoiding defeat.

"It's surreal to be honest," Slegers said post match. "I never felt we would get into this situation. We have done really well.

"I was part of Jonas [Eidevall's] staff and there was so much that was built during his time. I don't want to separate that. There is so much we are still building on. It's surreal in so many ways but we are very happy.

"I'm just happy for the team to win. Obviously we have amazing depth in the squad and we know anyone can do it for us - whether it's starting players or finishing players. It's the visualisation of how much everyone contributes in the team. I think that's what it means for us."

Arsenal players celebrate after scoring a goal against Juventus in the Women's Champions League. Getty Images

Slegers took charge of the side following the loss to Bayern Munich and subsequent loss to Chelsea in the Women's Super League (WSL) that forced Eidevall to resign.

"It was our first group game, so it was so early in the group, and we knew Bayern were going to be our toughest contender," she said, reflecting on the early loss. "We were obviously disappointed with the result but I don't think it affected our belief."

Slegers has been unbeaten since she took control of the side, including a 4-0 victory against Juventus in the away-leg last week.

While the two victors of Group C are confirmed, the final two games for The Gunners will define whether they finish at the top of the group or in second place, determining their opponent in the knockout round.

Currently, Bayern sit one point ahead of the north London club, but the pair will face off in the final group game on Dec. 18 at Meadow Park after Arsenal travel to Norway to face Valerenga.

Slegers believes qualifying with two games to spare gives the team "breathing space" ahead of the last two games.

"It's the ultimate end to a very busy and intense block we have had. It is the perfect ending for this block," Slegers said. "It means a lot. All of the players totally deserve it. It gives us some breathing space in the last two games as well."

Elsewhere, Chelsea and Manchester City also booked their place in the quarterfinals, meaning all three WSL teams will progress to the next stage of the competition.