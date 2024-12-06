Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti bemoaned the amount of criticism he is receiving but said he and his team will use it as fuel to improve on the pitch.

Madrid have lost two of their last three games in all competitions, slipping four points behind LaLiga leaders Barcelona and dropping to 24th in the Champions League table.

Ancelotti, who led Madrid to a LaLiga-Champions League double last season, has taken the brunt of the blame for those defeats against Liverpool and Athletic Club.

"I have to accept the criticism because the team is not at its best," Ancelotti said in a news conference ahead of Saturday's league fixture away at Girona.

"As is always the case in football, the coach is the most responsible and that is where the criticism falls. That said, I think I am getting too much criticism, which could mean that you [the media] are tired of me.

"But I am not tired of this job. I am happy despite the criticism, which I understand. And sometimes criticism can be fuel to do even better."

While he accepts the reproaches, Ancelotti did say that there are elements of the criticism which have bothered him.

"Like I say, the criticism is understandable, but there are parts of it which annoy me," the Italian added. "It can affect you, especially when the dig affects a person's identity.

"If you say I've made a bad change or picked the wrong team, that's professional. But it affects a person's identity if it touches on who you are. It's not the same to tell someone they've done something stupid or to call them stupid, it's different.

"And it's not a funeral. We're still fighting in all competitions. We have to be optimistic, keeping in mind the problems we're having and have had.

"But we have to be optimistic because we have a quality squad. We have not been able to find our best form, but I am convinced we will sooner or later. My level of concern is medium."

Vinícius Júnior is back in training and could feature vs. Atalanta. Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Ancelotti also confirmed that Vinícius Júnior is back in training. The Brazil forward, who's been out injured since Nov. 24, will not be available for Girona this weekend but will be ready to feature against Atalanta in the Champions League in midweek.

That means Kylian Mbappé, who has missed penalties against Liverpool and Athletic, will once again lead the attack against Girona as he struggles to find his best form in Spain.

"His comments after the [Athletic] game show a player conscious of [not being at his best]," Ancelotti said of the France forward. "Of course we are all with him. He is a player that is not at his best, but a lot of players would not realise that.

"I think it's a consistency problem and [his best form] will arrive when he and his teammates adapt to his characteristics, which are special.

"That connection will come little by little. The most important thing is he's aware of that and working hard to be at his best as soon as possible."