Kylian Mbappé faced off against Cristiano Ronaldo at the European Championship in July. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé has said he wishes he could have played with Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo, the club's all-time leading scorer.

The France international has been a teammate of other football icons but would have relished playing alongside Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and Portugal captain.

"I've played with great players: Lionel Messi, Neymar, [Antoine] Griezmann, [Paul] Pogba, [Karim] Benzema..." Mbappé told BeINsports.

"It would have been fun to play with Cristiano Ronaldo -- it's going to be very difficult now -- but I was lucky enough to play against him, a legend of the sport."

Ronaldo, 39, left the Spanish giants in 2018 now plays for Saudi Pro-League side Al Nassr.

Mbappé helped Madrid win the Intercontinental Cup on Wednesday, his second title since joining the Spanish giants in the summer after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired.

Speaking to young people with disabilities as part of the BeUNITED program, Mbappe, 25, said he would have never left Paris Saint-Germain had it not been to join Madrid.

"I went to the biggest club in the world," the 2018 World Cup winner said.

"I have always said that it was the only club I would have left PSG for. If I hadn't been able to go to Madrid, I would have stayed at PSG all my life."

Although Mbappé has been prolific for Madrid so far, he has faced criticism for his all-round performances with the team having suffered some high-profile defeats earlier in the season.

"Since I was 14, everyone told me I was going to be great," Mbappé said.

"But when you're big, sometimes you feel small...At first I was too hungry and it played tricks on me because I was impatient. But I have passion and this competitive side.

"My dream now is to win trophies with my team, not individual awards. What great title is left for me? The Champions League, but I'm in the best club in the world for that."